How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

powerMAX, Aida64 & Heavy Load

CPUID powerMAX

This first version of CPUID's combined CPU and GPU stress test appears somewhat incomplete. We don't say that because of the plain GUI or limited number of features, but rather because its loads are nowhere near high enough for a true stability test. Using overclocked graphics cards, powerMAX keeps on chugging long after more taxing games crashed. The application can’t be used as a cooling test either, since its loads just aren't high enough. Download powerMAX here.

Nevertheless, we'll revisit powerMAX in part two of this series to see if its combined GPU and CPU stress test might be beneficial.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 64 °C 79.6 °C 71.5 °C 67.3 °C 96.2W Compared to Maximum 98.5% 88.3% 84.4% 92.6% 92.8% Assessment - Just medium power consumption- High GPU temperature for cooling tests- Just medium memory temperature- Somewhat low VRM temperature Use for - Supplemental stability test- Not really strong enough for true stress testing

Aida64

At first glance, Aida64’s GPU stress test looks rather average. It doesn’t achieve high numbers in any of the disciplines we're looking at. But what makes the utility interesting is a GPGPU-based foundation. This means it produces a pure compute load, rather than falling back on furry cubes or donuts. Download Aida64's 30-day trial version here.

While overclocking, we saw computational errors from Aida64 when FurMark and OCCT were still running just fine.

Aida64 also works well as a monitoring application, since it can read many temperatures, fan speeds, voltages, clock rates, and power levels. The software even includes a number of benchmarks, making it a great option for those who want to be well-informed about their PC's health.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 59 °C 80.5 °C 73.7 °C 54.0 °C 89.1W Compared to Maximum 90.8% 89.3% 87.0% 74.3% 85.9% Assessment - Low power consumption- Too low GPU temperature for cooling tests- Comparatively low memory temperature- GPGPU instead of graphics load Use for - Supplemental stability test (compute load)- Not really suitable for true stress testing

Heavy Load

Unfortunately, this application fails to live up to the expectations set by its name, in spite of being praised and linked by many sites. We’ll get back to it in part two of this series when we explore CPU and system stress testing. But it's simply not usable for GPU testing of any kind. Download Heavy Load here.

GPU utilization under Heavy Load stayed between 25 and 35%, reflected in our power consumption and temperature results. It can’t be used as either a stability test for overclocking or as a cooling test. Our measurement results really speak for themselves in this case.

GPU Package VRM Memory Power Measurement 50 °C 53.1 °C 55.0 °C 49.7 °C 37.2W Compared to Maximum 76.9% 88.3% 84.4% 92.6% 35.9% Assessment - Too low power consumption- Too low GPU temperature for cooling tests- Too low memory temperature- Too low VRM temperature- No substantial load Use for - Completely unusable



