How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

Power Consumption & GPU Temperatures

Power Consumption

Ultimately, there’s no way around physics: however much electrical energy is put in reemerges as waste heat from the GPU, VRM, and other on-board components. Synthetic stress tests help us push as much power as possible through our test subject. All of them exceeded the Radeon RX 560's 100W limit.

More real-world workloads like The Witcher 3 and 3DMark, as well as Unigine Valley and Metro: Last Light aren’t far behind. But they fail to hit the card's manufacturer-imposed power limit. Still, we like them because they line up better with what you'll actually see during daily use. Moreover, they often cause instability on overclocked systems earlier than the synthetics.

GPU Temperatures

The Radeon RX 560 we're testing with has a thermal solution that only makes contact with the GPU. However, we can easily spot that the temperature results (according to the GPU's diode) are congruent with the amount of power we put in.



