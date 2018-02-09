How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

Power Consumption & GPU Temperatures
Power Consumption
Ultimately, there’s no way around physics: however much electrical energy is put in reemerges as waste heat from the GPU, VRM, and other on-board components. Synthetic stress tests help us push as much power as possible through our test subject. All of them exceeded the Radeon RX 560's 100W limit.
More real-world workloads like The Witcher 3 and 3DMark, as well as Unigine Valley and Metro: Last Light aren’t far behind. But they fail to hit the card's manufacturer-imposed power limit. Still, we like them because they line up better with what you'll actually see during daily use. Moreover, they often cause instability on overclocked systems earlier than the synthetics.
GPU Temperatures
The Radeon RX 560 we're testing with has a thermal solution that only makes contact with the GPU. However, we can easily spot that the temperature results (according to the GPU's diode) are congruent with the amount of power we put in.
I have overclocked everything possible since my first overclock.A pentium 75mhz I overclocked to 90mhz. This was mid to late 1996. I learned how to do it from This site. Toms Hardware (sysdoc.pair.com back then).
Since I overclock every thing to stable 100% load 24/7/365 for Folding@Home and occasional gaming, It must be 100% stable for correct folding results. And of course gaming with my son and grandson.
I use most of the tests and tools you do, except for the fancy thermal images, to achieve this. Nice to know my testing methods are the Same as yours, but mine last 36 to 48 hours on final overclock settings before being put into service.
Overclocking is a serious affliction , even my non overclockable SuperMicro 2p server board is overclocked from 2.5 to 3.0 on all 8 cores and folding away for years. :)
Enjoyed your article and testing methodology explained. Thanks
All my components are overclocked, and I test them for stability the old fashioned way: I USE them. They key is to overclock only one component at a time and see if problems arise while gaming. I keep bumping up the OC until an issue pops up- then I know where the maximum lies.
