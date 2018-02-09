How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)

Component Temperatures (Package, VRM, Memory)

Package Temperature

Temperatures underneath the GPU package are quite interesting to observe. MSI Kombustor’s Memory Burner, the application that produces the highest GPU temperature, gets bumped all the way down to the lower-middle of this chart due to the power supply’s circuit design, even as other areas get hotter than average.

Consequently, OCCT is able to shine. It allows us to explore heat transfer from the GPU to its cooler, along with the potential of a backplate that might use thermal pads to draw heat away from behind the GPU package.

Voltage Converters (VRM)

The voltage converters and their temperatures are a mainstay in graphics card discussions. If the goal is to test their cooling in the best possible way, then MSI Kombustor is the only way to go. From now on, we’ll use Kombustor’s GPU Core Burner or Memory Burner, depending on the measurement area, for all of our graphics card tests. The Witcher 3, with its consistently high loads, is a solid option as well, particularly since it's an actual game.

Memory Temperatures

No other application can touch MSI Kombustor’s Memory Burner when it comes to generating high memory temperatures. It beats The Witcher 3 by a massive 9 °C. This might not be a realistic number, but it’s most definitely the way to go when evaluating a graphics card’s cooling solution.



