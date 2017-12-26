How We Test Gaming Headsets

How We Measure & Compare
We start with a brief look at the hardware used, and then proceed to a description of our measurements and measurement rooms:
|Test System & Hardware
|Microphones
|NTI Audio M2211 (with calibration file, low cut at 50 Hz)Shure Beta 181/C (artificial head, with calibration file)
|Hardware
|Steinberg UR12 (with phantom power for microphones)Creative X7 (analog output for active systems or as an amplifier for passive loudspeakers)Passive PC and monitor
|Software
|Arta, Smaart v.7
|Environmental
|Custom-made proprietary measurement chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)
|Measurements
|Near-field (0-12cm, primarily Bluetooth speakers)Approximated free-field measurement (1m)15°/25° rotated, side measurementMeasurement using artificial head for headphones and headsets
Our custom-made chamber allows us to measure everything from graphics cards, loudspeakers, and headphones, to computer cases and fans. Its implementation is quite unusual: we built a room inside of a room. If you're imagining a large freight elevator, then you're on the right track. The cabin weighs just under four tons, is quite spacious, and torsionally rigid. It has a double-walled design and is filled with polyurethane foam. The only direct contact to the outside world is where it rests on dampeners. Since the doors are not quite as good as the other walls, despite their thick inner cladding, we built an additional frame on rollers filled with special foam that completely and hermetically seals the opening, shielding it from the outside world.
In addition, we lavishly clad this room in several layers. The bottom layer consists of a dense foam applied to the ceilings, walls, doors, and flooring. On top of that, we used a special pyramid-shaped foam on every surface except the floor. Down there, you'll find one layer of very soft grid plates, topped by a thick layer of felt.
Another room right next to our measuring chamber allows us to control all of our tests externally. Thanks to a special cable duct in the measuring room, we have a wide range of connection options at our disposal. This includes a microphone cable, an additional stereo NF cable, speaker cable, HDMI and USB, as well as an optional 230V connection for active speaker systems.
Headphone And Headset Tests: What Is An Artificial Head?
Evaluating headphones and headsets requires a slightly more complex environment than loudspeakers. The positioning of the earpiece on the auricle, how well the pieces close around the ear, and the distance between sound source and microphone (and their directional characteristics) play a major role.
To get a reasonably reliable measurement is quite complicated. That's why, for stereo recordings, we use a homemade artificial head that imitates the properties of a human. Our microphones are placed inside the auricles.
More specifically, we're using two Shure Beta 181/C mics in a wax-like plastic cast head. Their linear frequency response is very convincing when recording indoor sound, even though these small microphones were originally intended for pure instrument recordings.
A particularly beneficial property is their distortion-free recording of high levels, which is just what we need for headsets. The necessary corrections are provided by a calibration profile that we prepared especially for this purpose.
We would like to point out that our measurements of loudspeakers, headphones, and headsets are, as a result of our technical capabilities, merely semi-professional.While the results are fully sufficient for an objective assessment of our test objects, they cannot match data generated by highly professional (and much more expensive) equipment that manufacturers and test laboratories use. However, as a general guideline, they should certainly be quite useful.
Music For Evaluating Frequency Ranges, Precision, And Spatial Representation
Instead of hi-fi jargon like thundering bass, delicate strings, and huge sound stage, we're focusing on a theoretical introduction to genre-relevant frequency ranges and the basics of spatial hearing.
|Analysis
|Title / Source
|Lowest/Low Bass (Range)
|J.S. Bach - Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (FLAC, vinyl rip)Tchaikovsky - Festival Overture in E♭ Major (FLAC, vinyl rip)Avatar (Blu-ray, effect track)
|Bass Quality
|Till Brönner - It Never Entered My Mind (CD)Blue Man Group - The Complex (CD)Kid Cudi - Day and Night (The Widdler's Dubstep Remix, CD)
|Spatial Resolution
|Clapton Unplugged (CD)Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms (CD)Gershwin - Concerto in F (FLAC, vinyl rip)
|Precision Of Instruments And Voices
|Brahms -String Quartet No.1, Op.51 No.1 (FLAC, vinyl rip)Bach - Christmas Oratorio Cantata VI (Thomaner-Chor, vinyl rip)Gershwin - Concerto in F (FLAC, vinyl rip)
|Dynamics and level stability:
|Carl Orff - Carmina Burana (CD)Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells III (FLAC, vinyl rip)Maurice Ravel - Boléro (FLAC, vinyl rip)
When employed correctly, these techniques allow for a more accurate reproduction of an environment than is possible with speakers.
If surround headphones employ those techniques, the result is true 3D sound (two angles, as well as distance). That said, the technology needed to pull this off in real time is still a few years away. For now, binaural recordings are the only way to achieve this effect in practice.
Finally, you should probably disclose the output impedance of your sources. Many headphones have drastically different frequency and phase response between low impedance and high impedance sources. The effect is most pronounced with low impedance headphones, like most gaming headsets (<64 ohms). Motherboards and sound cards usually have a high output impedance (10-100 ohms), while decent headphones amps have low impedance (<2 ohms).
No category under peripherals ? and I don't remember a recent review.
If measure with an good external amp, not on an onboard output. But with exception of a few pilot headsets I wasn't able to find a gaming headset above 32 ohms.
As I wrote in the review, all this techniques are using your brain (and experience) to produce this immersion. But it doesn't help to make a bad headset better or to hear "more". ;)
Good bass even in low volume, good balance at low volume, same when you increase the volume upp. So balanced and straight linear sound in all situations!
The multidriver system is interesting, but very difficult to make right. Have to check out some uber models From Senheiser and othe big audio manufacturers to see how well They can do it with their best systems.
I didn't mean to imply that you should measure with a low impedance source. Quite the contrary, actually. Most people don't have headphone amps, so it doesn't make sense to measure with one if that's your audience. All I meant was that the output impedance has a substantial impact on how headphones measure, so it's worth disclosing. It only takes a few minutes to measure if you have a decent multimeter and a couple of resistors lying around.
Your Creative unit should have an impedance between 10 and 50 ohms. That's a big enough range that it's a pretty notable amount of uncertainty in any measurements you do with it, though. It's worth mentioning that of the units I've measured, I've found almost no difference in output impedance between onboard audio and gaming-oriented sound cards. Even the external ones usually have at least 10 ohms of impedance.
Regarding the binaural and HRTF techniques, it's not really fair to say that they use the brain/experience to produce the effect. They simulate a physical phenomenon that occurs when sound hits the outer ear and head. You can even measure the effect (assuming you can sit still long enough).
The wording you chose is akin to saying "the lights in your room allow you to see using your brain/experience to allow you to perceive objects." Again, it's not technically incorrect, but it's not really going to help anyone understand it any better. Also, I wouldn't mention it except for the fact that the HRTF is likely going to become a major factor in mainstream audio in the next few years. It's already used in some high-end audio solutions, and it's expected to be a major ingredient in the next phase of VR.
What I would say with this small story is:
Never believe, what the industry said. This is (mostly) pure PR and the utilization of the term Gaming, only to sell their low-end more expensive, is pure nonsense. Stickers and audio labels are nonsense too. Money makers. Good audio hardware can cost a lot of money but our job must it be in the first row, to find the the better pieces between all this crap. What we will do is a thing in the middle of this mostly senseless unboxing YT videos and the Hi-Fi magazines. Call it science for the masses. But we have in each case to take care, that we will stay understandable for all readers. Not so easy... ;)
BTW: The Creative amp is running between 10 ohms and 600 ohms not bad. But I'm trying each headset also onboard (if it is not USB) to see, how it performs. I'm worked together with MSI for example to improve their mainboard audio solutions and a lot of other companies have now a bigger focus at the audio part of their mainboard design (components, positioning). This was also a follow of my investigations of all this VGA-related influences ("you can hear what you see") and the mainboard layout. The fact, that you can see now on a lot of VGA cards low pass filters for all rails is a direct follow of this work. Together with improved PSUs... ;)
There are already long years since AdBlockers became mandatory on THW in order to have a pleasant reading experience. Don't wait anymore before installing a few (not only one since some of them have agreements with ad networks and sneakily whitelist some ads to let them reach you). I personally have at least 3 AdBlockers on every web browser I use.
Hmmm... Totally, agree. Save for the $5 a year part. =P
Edit: Good article all the same, as it's an area Tom's hasn't breached much, at least yet, as far as I've seen (or heard). Like the contributor with the outstanding DL/UL speed in the sig hints at: "not too flat like an unboxing video, and not too in depth like for the golden ears". I like that description. Though I personally wouldn't mind a "golden ears" type of review. But then, that'd likely remove or disqualify most gaming headsets from the topic altogether, along with readers? Though just so Tom's knows, some of us would indeed take the time to read the in-depth, "golden ears" stuff. I grew up in the analog world and usually still prefer it, maybe. Ha.