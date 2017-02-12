How We Test Graphics Cards

Temperature Measurements
Measuring Ambient Air And Water Temperature
Our setup is designed to keep a record of air and liquid temperatures inside the closed case. While these values aren't tied directly to the hardware we test, they can help interpret results, and are thus an important addition.
Coolant temperature is measured where the warmed fluid flows back to the radiator (as a worst-case scenario), while air temperature is measured where the case gets hottest. Thanks to its fins, the little aluminum sink we're using has lots of surface area and thus adjusts quickly to changes in ambient temperature. I pressed a sensor into the bottom part of the cooler and secured it in place so that there is direct contact between both.
Readings are taken at the front of the system using two digital displays. This makes it easy to put the measured values into context, as the Gigabyte GTX 1070 G1 Gaming example below illustrates well.
|Water
|Air
|GPU Diode
|FPS
|Metro Last Light Open Test Bench
|87°F (30.6°C)
|82.9°F (28.3°C)
|147.2°F (64°C)
|47.28
|Metro Last Light Closed Test Bench
|89.4°F (31.9°C)
|106.2°F (41.2°C)
|150.8 °F (66°C)
|47.15
|FurMark Open Test Bench
|84.9°F (29.4°C)
|79°F (26.1°C)
|152.6 °F (67°C)
|52
|FurMark Closed Test Bench
|85.6°F (29.8°C)
|102.6°F (39.2°C)
|156.2 °F (69°C)
|51
These measurements are one part of the story, but they're by no means all of it. We also need to pay some attention to component-level temperatures, which are sometimes conveyed as VRM or VRM1/VRM2 in tools like GPU-Z. Except that those readings are wrong! They're representative of the PWM controllers, which aren't even close, physically, to the VRMs.
In order to actually record those temperatures, you have to do it directly. This is exactly why you see us use Optris' PI640 thermal camera. For more information on how we use this device, check out Measurement Science: Taking Accurate IR Thermal Readings.
PCs contain a number of objects that radiate heat, from liquid cooling pipes to memory modules, storage devices, and host processors. Because we don't want them in our infrared images, we test graphics boards on a riser card that puts additional distance between the motherboard.
When we do this correctly, it's possible to almost perfectly measure just the card's thermal energy in a closed case.
To this day, we haven't seen anyone else able to take such accurate measurements, if only because there aren't any usable test systems available. The difference between Gigabyte's GTX 1070 G1 Gaming operating in open and closed cases is clearly visible:
Our measurements reveal a difference of about two Kelvin, which we already observed in the closed reference case. Of course, that number can climb even higher depending on the system configuration and cooling solution.
Fan speed is influenced by higher temperatures, of course, resulting in more noise when we test graphics cards the way you actually use them.
|Infrared measurements
|Measurement Technology
|Thermal imaging technology: Optris PI640 infrared camera PI Connect analysis software with profilesSensors: Modified temperature sensor with large aluminum block
|Measurement Method
|Infrared monitoring in real-time Video and image recording Calibration using a simple infrared calibrator Sensor recording (digital display)
I dicussed it with Lian Li and they will sell the core version of the T70 (without the cover) and an optional upgrade kit with all other parts to close it. This can help to minimize the financial risk for Lian Li and the costs on the customers side. Everybody can buy what he really wish and not verybody needs the full program. This closed "Real World" table was my idea and I hope, the industry and also reviewers will like it too.
The lab here was built over the years, but I was every time not really satisfied with all my benchtables. The power consumption thing I started in 2013, the infrared measurement in 2014/15 - long time before other sites copied this. The audio lab was built with the help of a good friend to realize the room-in-room concept. The location is nearly perfect and I spent a lot of time and money to finish it. I'm an audio-freak and measured in Germany tons of speakers and headsets too. This was really successful because we have only HiFi magazines with a lot of phrases for the so-called Golden Ears or mostly very flat and useless reviews on websites without any measuring. I tried to get the right balance between theory and real life, combined with understandable data and conclusions.
And who I am? I moved to media ( + product development/consultations) in 2012 and was working the half of my life in the German industry (the last position as lead programmer and for quality control). That also means, that I'm significant over 50 and also know the basics of production processes and a lot of "secrets" behind the scene. For reviews it is not only interesting, how a product performs and where are possible issues - it is every time very fascinating and exciting to find also solutions or workarounds (like EVGAs thermal pad mod) and to communicate with the manufacturers. I used and I'm using a lot of time to visit factories and headquarters in Asia to get even more contacs and sources.
I worked in the last years mostly for Tom's Hardware Germany - but I'm really happy, that we found new translators to bring my content also to the US/UK site. So I'm here and you must endure this now ;)
At first - thx for your suggestions. I will think about it. But especially Flash is a dead horse and it is not worth to spend more time for it. HTML5 is a better standard and YT is moving all content step by step. Maybe, we can make sometime a video special to take a closer look at all this problems. For HTPC builds it is not uninteresting :)
I'd think the opposite way:
* The heat generated by the CPU will be evacuated by the red fan. Shouldn't affect the graphics card one bit.
* Some of the heat generated by the (high TDP) graphics card will impede the CPU cooling, which can affect CPU performance and thereby influence the test results. This is a viable part of real use and therefore a good thing to have in the test! It indirectly says if the graphics card will be more or less likely to require water cooling for the CPU to get the most performance out of it. (The main reason for having graphics coolers that blow as much of the heated air as possible directly out through the rear rather than just heating the case interior.)
Just wanted to say that I really enjoy the depth and precision of your reviews.
Ive been a member of Toms Hardware since 96, and have watched the progression of reviews evolve over the years.
Your latest addition should make your reviews much more in line with consumer experience, and I applaud you for your effort and insight.
Thanks
Rick
