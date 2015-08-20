How We Test Smartphones And Tablets

Audio Performance

Our audio testing is limited to a subjective listening test with comparisons to a reference device. We explore the audio quality of both the external speaker(s) and headphone output. For the external speaker(s), we listen to the output in several common orientations, including lying on a desk screen-side up and held in both portrait and landscape. If the speaker(s) are not front-facing, we also listen with the speaker facing directly towards us.

The listening tests start with the equalizer turned off or at neutral settings. All other sound enhancement or special effects features are also turned off. If deficiencies in sound quality are detected, we try making adjustments to the equalizer or other settings to examine their affect on quality.