How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Why Packaging Is Important

Most of us tend to shop online for products. Sometimes, though, the need for a product in-hand outweighs our desire to save a few dollars. Either way, the retail packaging is an important consideration, regardless of where you purchase from.

Online orders require shipping, and nothing's worse than waiting on a package to arrive only to find the product damaged. In our consumer reviews, we look at how companies package their retail SSDs and hard disks. Solid-state drives are immune to vibration for the most part. Advances in hard drive technology have increased the amount of vibration allowed with the HDD powered down. But we still like to see some form of vibration-absorbing material used in the package.

With SSDs, performance varies by capacity point. Smaller drives tend to be slower than larger ones, even in the same family. Some vendors publish specifications for each model, but others only list maximum performance from the series, presenting a best-case scenario. The 128 and even 256GB implementations are usually slower than the 512GB and 1TB versions.

When we shop in a retail store, most of us want to see product information. Again, some drive include specifications on the box, while others list the bare minimum. When we talk about what is included or not, we're hoping to compel manufacturers to be more informative with their customers.

  • damric 14 March 2015 08:18
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    SSDs will never wear out due to IOPs. Only the controllers break. Quit kidding yourselves.
  • schizz69 14 March 2015 09:05
    Great article. Always good to get a glimpse inside the process, which Tom's is always so willing to do.
    Thanks Chris.
  • ssdpro 14 March 2015 14:23
    You'll notice all these review sites keep their tests nice and short. That way Samsung stays happy and keeps buying ad space. If they tested a drive months apart Samsung would be exposed with those floppy disk slow reads.
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
  • Gurg 14 March 2015 16:42
    None of these tests give the consumer any indication of the degredation of the performance of the SSD over time. While my systems have been become more powerful and the software has been updated, the performance of my main SSD used mostly for for W7 and hardware drivers and as measured by Passmark runs has declined by 38% in about three years.
  • unityole 14 March 2015 17:04
    @Gurg, as SSD over time, either via temperature or usage or amount of data filled performance declines. if you secure erase and install new window and it'll back to brand new performance again, tbh i think this article cover most of it, maybe you're just confused between a good ssd or uncleaned window files slowing down your system.
  • ykki 16 March 2015 05:21
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    And that will be all on your first day of "How to test hardware the MacGyver way"

    Tomorrow we will learn to test psu's by putting them in microwave at 50 degree C for 60 minutes while it itself is powering the microwave.
    Thank you. :lol:

  • damric 16 March 2015 05:45
    I choked on my drink you had me LOLing so hard :)
  • unityole 16 March 2015 06:03
    calm down!!
