HP Omen X 25f 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Speed and Style

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

Poor viewing angles are inherent in TN monitors, and the Omen X 25f is no exception, though it looks better than many such displays we’ve reviewed. The top-down view is quite washed out with a similar light reduction and very little visible detail. The side view shows an obvious shift to green and red with a light reduction of around 30%. The super-bright backlight helps in this regard. At the Omen’s size, however, head-on viewing is not a problem. Detail remains visible in all the brightness steps.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

The Omen X 25f’s screen uniformity is quite good, except for a slight hotspot at the center. The surrounding zones are within 3% of one another, and the overall view is very good. There is no bleed or glow anywhere on the screen.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Omen X 25f manages to equal our panel response champ, the Aorus KD25F. At just 5ms, you won’t see anything resembling blur or judder. You won’t need any ultra-low motion blur (ULMB) with any of these screens. There’s a visible difference between 5ms and the 7ms typical of 144 Hz monitors. Whether it’s a deal-breaker or not is up to the user, but if you pay extra for 240 Hz, you will get a noticeable improvement in performance. Input lag is just 1ms higher than the Aorus, which means it’s lower than every other monitor we’ve reviewed, save the AW2518H. This is the principle appeal of a 240 Hz display: it’s not about ultimate image quality or resolution; it’s about speed, and the Omen X 25f has it.

