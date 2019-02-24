HP Omen X 65 Emperium Monitor Review: 65 Inches of Gaming Greatness

HDR Performance

Switching the Omen X 65 Emperium into HDR mode is easily accomplished with our HD Fury Integral signal modifier simulating HDR10. In HDR mode, the monitor still lets you select picture modes and tweak the RGB sliders, but grays out all other controls.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

The Omen X 65 Emperium surpassed 1,000 nits in HDR mode whether we measured a full-field or a window pattern.

Since zone dimming was on, the black level couldn’t be measured unless we displayed a small info bug somewhere on the screen. Without that, the backlight was completely off.

Contrast was an impressive 52,141.2:1, which exceeds the best plasma TVs and comes close to what we’ve seen from an OLED panel.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

The Omen X 65 Emperium continued its professional ways in our HDR grayscale and luminance test. Its high output placed the clip point at an impressive 75 percent. That really expands the panel’s dynamic range. Grayscale tracking was spot-on with no visible errors.

The EOTF luminance curve stays true until about 70 percent, where it clips a bit early. Visually, this means that a few very bright highlight details might be hard to see, but we honestly couldn’t see a problem in the content we watched. To get such accurate HDR performance out of the box is very impressive.

