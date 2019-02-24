HP Omen X 65 Emperium Monitor Review: 65 Inches of Gaming Greatness

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The Omen X 65 Emperium exhibits off-axis performance typical of VA monitors. At a 45-degree side angle, light output dropped by 40 percent, and color shifted towards red. From the top, detail was slightly hazy, brightness was about 40 percent lower and there was a slight green tint.

But because the screen is so large, you'd have to sit quite far from center to hit the 45-degree viewing angle, given the 5-8-foot viewing distance. From 10 feet, you could comfortably share the screen with three others on a couch.

Screen Uniformity

13.13 percent may not be an impressive black field uniformity score for a PC monitor, but remember that we’re talking about a 65-inch screen here. Most panels this large measure closer to 25 percent on a good day. Every other monitor here is 27 inches, except the 43-inch Philips. There is no doubt that HP is maintaining good quality control for the Omen display. We saw no glow or bleed with all the lights off.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Though our top four screens are the fastest UHD gaming monitors available, they are not quite as quick as lower-resolution monitors like the Alienware AW2518H. The processing overhead involved in moving 8.3 million pixels around cannot be overlooked. That being said, the Omen X 65 Emperium posts some impressive response and lag numbers. There is no ULMB (ultra-low motion blur), but honestly, with an 8ms draw time at 144Hz, we wouldn’t have sacrificed G-Sync to use it anyway.

An overall lag score of 36ms means no one will observe any delay from control inputs. We certainly didn’t. The Omen X 65 Emperium is as quick and responsive as any premium gaming monitor currently available.

