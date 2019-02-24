HP Omen X 65 Emperium Monitor Review: 65 Inches of Gaming Greatness

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag
Viewing Angles
The Omen X 65 Emperium exhibits off-axis performance typical of VA monitors. At a 45-degree side angle, light output dropped by 40 percent, and color shifted towards red. From the top, detail was slightly hazy, brightness was about 40 percent lower and there was a slight green tint.
But because the screen is so large, you'd have to sit quite far from center to hit the 45-degree viewing angle, given the 5-8-foot viewing distance. From 10 feet, you could comfortably share the screen with three others on a couch.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
13.13 percent may not be an impressive black field uniformity score for a PC monitor, but remember that we’re talking about a 65-inch screen here. Most panels this large measure closer to 25 percent on a good day. Every other monitor here is 27 inches, except the 43-inch Philips. There is no doubt that HP is maintaining good quality control for the Omen display. We saw no glow or bleed with all the lights off.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Though our top four screens are the fastest UHD gaming monitors available, they are not quite as quick as lower-resolution monitors like the Alienware AW2518H. The processing overhead involved in moving 8.3 million pixels around cannot be overlooked. That being said, the Omen X 65 Emperium posts some impressive response and lag numbers. There is no ULMB (ultra-low motion blur), but honestly, with an 8ms draw time at 144Hz, we wouldn’t have sacrificed G-Sync to use it anyway.
An overall lag score of 36ms means no one will observe any delay from control inputs. We certainly didn’t. The Omen X 65 Emperium is as quick and responsive as any premium gaming monitor currently available.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: All Monitor Content