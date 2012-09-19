2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

Blue Link: Powered By Freescale And QNX

Hyundai’s Blue Link relies on a separate module that isn’t part of the infotainment system. It connects to the vehicle’s CAN bus to access and control various vehicle functions, such as door locks, the on-board diagnostic (OBD) system, remote start, and other capabilities. Hyundai sources the 2013 Genesis Coupe's module from LG Electronics and Continental Automotive.

Whether the Blue Link module comes from LG or Continental, its hardware specifications are exactly the same. Hyundai simply hires both companies for added redundancy, making it easier to supply countries around the globe. In fact, the Blue Link module is identical in all Hyundai vehicles featuring the telematics technology.

At the heart of the Blue Link module is a Freescale MPC-5200 processor. The MPC-5200 is a single-core 32-bit controller based on the PowerPC 603e architecture, which last saw desktop duty in low-end Macintoshes in the late '90s, prior to Steve Jobs' revival of the company. Despite its age, the PowerPC 603e core is plenty powerful for what is being asked of it in this application.

Freescale's 400 MHz MPC-5200 includes a 16 KB instruction cache, a 16 KB data cache, two 32-entry memory management units, and a floating-point unit capable of double-precision math. Freescale designed its processor to withstand drastic temperature changes, operating at full-speed between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. So, whether you're navigating icy roads in Alaska or on a desert road in Arizona, Hyundai Blue Link should encounter no problems updating your Facebook location.

The QNX Neutrino real-time operating system sits on top of the Blue Link hardware in a microkernel separate from the system applications. This enables the applications composing Blue Link to run independently from the kernel, easily restarting without taking down the operating system in the event of a crash.

Agero, formerly known as ATX Group and Cross Country Automotive Services, provides the telematics services for Hyundai Blue Link. The company also provides telematics services for Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, Peugeot, and Mitsubishi. Unlike GM's OnStar, which employs Verizon’s cellular network, Agero utilizes Aeris Communication for connectivity, which leverages partnerships with CDMA carriers to provide coverage in all 50 states in the U.S. (though Blue Link relies primarily on Sprint, with roaming capabilities on Verizon’s network when needed).

Hyundai's Blue Link module is not always on. The system remains asleep and wakes up to perform tasks on-demand. However, to ensure that Blue Link doesn't drain the car's battery during long-term parking, the module shuts off after 96 hours of inactivity.