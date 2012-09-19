Trending

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

By

Hyundai takes a shot at creating a rear-wheel-drive sports car, complete with navigation, infotainment, and telematics. We spent a week with the 2013 Genesis Coupe to gauge whether its technology package lives up to its improved 348 hp Lambda V6 engine.

Hyundai’s Blue Link relies on a separate module that isn’t part of the infotainment system. It connects to the vehicle’s CAN bus to access and control various vehicle functions, such as door locks, the on-board diagnostic (OBD) system, remote start, and other capabilities. Hyundai sources the 2013 Genesis Coupe's module from LG Electronics and Continental Automotive.

Whether the Blue Link module comes from LG or Continental, its hardware specifications are exactly the same. Hyundai simply hires both companies for added redundancy, making it easier to supply countries around the globe. In fact, the Blue Link module is identical in all Hyundai vehicles featuring the telematics technology. 

At the heart of the Blue Link module is a Freescale MPC-5200 processor. The MPC-5200 is a single-core 32-bit controller based on the PowerPC 603e architecture, which last saw desktop duty in low-end Macintoshes in the late '90s, prior to Steve Jobs' revival of the company. Despite its age, the PowerPC 603e core is plenty powerful for what is being asked of it in this application.

Freescale's 400 MHz MPC-5200 includes a 16 KB instruction cache, a 16 KB data cache, two 32-entry memory management units, and a floating-point unit capable of double-precision math. Freescale designed its processor to withstand drastic temperature changes, operating at full-speed between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. So, whether you're navigating icy roads in Alaska or on a desert road in Arizona, Hyundai Blue Link should encounter no problems updating your Facebook location.

The QNX Neutrino real-time operating system sits on top of the Blue Link hardware in a microkernel separate from the system applications. This enables the applications composing Blue Link to run independently from the kernel, easily restarting without taking down the operating system in the event of a crash.

Agero, formerly known as ATX Group and Cross Country Automotive Services, provides the telematics services for Hyundai Blue Link. The company also provides telematics services for Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, Peugeot, and Mitsubishi. Unlike GM's OnStar, which employs Verizon’s cellular network, Agero utilizes Aeris Communication for connectivity, which leverages partnerships with CDMA carriers to provide coverage in all 50 states in the U.S. (though Blue Link relies primarily on Sprint, with roaming capabilities on Verizon’s network when needed).

Hyundai's Blue Link module is not always on. The system remains asleep and wakes up to perform tasks on-demand. However, to ensure that Blue Link doesn't drain the car's battery during long-term parking, the module shuts off after 96 hours of inactivity.

  • shahrooz 19 September 2012 12:52
    waiting for the Crysis guy
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 19 September 2012 13:15
    I thought at first the car in the thumbnail was a Tesla Model S... I mean, it IS essentially a computer (runs Linux on dual Tegra 3s and all).

    Now THAT'S something Tom's should review. :P
  • assasin32 19 September 2012 13:50
    My stereo which is primitive by comparison has a far faster "boot up" time than any of these "infotainment" systems these cars have. It starts when I turn on the car there is mabey a 1sec delay and another 1sec if I decide to put in a cd as it has to start spinning it.

    And if you want the fancy features I still think an AUX connection from the stereo to the phone is the best bet. If its a smartphone you have the internet/mp3/pandora/gps and if you want an OBD2 scanner like Torque in case your car breaks down. And people usually upgrade these things once every few years and there will be no compatability issues using an AUX connection.
  • stellato12 19 September 2012 20:19
    .....but can it play Crysis?
  • cknobman 19 September 2012 20:36
    Waiting for an STI version of the Subaru BRX or TRD version of the Scion FR-S. From most reviews I have read the Hyundai handles like a pig on the track and those Brembo brakes have issues after a few laps.
  • tuanies 19 September 2012 21:00
    9537403 said:
    I thought at first the car in the thumbnail was a Tesla Model S... I mean, it IS essentially a computer (runs Linux on dual Tegra 3s and all).

    Now THAT'S something Tom's should review. :P

    We're trying to get one in for a week but considering how well they're selling it'll be a while.


    9537406 said:
    My stereo which is primitive by comparison has a far faster "boot up" time than any of these "infotainment" systems these cars have. It starts when I turn on the car there is mabey a 1sec delay and another 1sec if I decide to put in a cd as it has to start spinning it.

    And if you want the fancy features I still think an AUX connection from the stereo to the phone is the best bet. If its a smartphone you have the internet/mp3/pandora/gps and if you want an OBD2 scanner like Torque in case your car breaks down. And people usually upgrade these things once every few years and there will be no compatability issues using an AUX connection.

    They still have aux inputs. However, I have an article idea that'll appeal to smartphone users such as yourself - just waiting for the Windows Phone 8 launch to commence ;) I'm open to any ideas you want to see covered though.

    9537418 said:
    .....but can it play Crysis?

    No but if you want to port Angry Birds or Duke Nukem 3D to QNX and find a way to get them loaded onto the infotainment system, go for it :p

    9537421 said:
    Waiting for an STI version of the Subaru BRX or TRD version of the Scion FR-S. From most reviews I have read the Hyundai handles like a pig on the track and those Brembo brakes have issues after a few laps.

    You and i both. The Hyundai is a fun daily, but that extra weight doesn't help it around a track.

  • 19 September 2012 21:13
    What is this on Tom's again....?
  • travish82 20 September 2012 00:28
    348 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque... WTF? I feel like I've been living under a rock. I guess this is what happens when you only buy used cars with cash. Suddenly Hyundias are freaking fast.
  • xsamitt 20 September 2012 00:36
    I come here for Commuters not cars.This site has really lost it.
  • xsamitt 20 September 2012 00:37
    Make that computers lol.
