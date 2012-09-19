2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

The Infotainment System

Hyundai sources the 2013 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track's infotainment system from its sister company, Mobis, formerly known as Hyundai Autonet. As mentioned, this is a completely different component than the Blue Link module.

Texas Instruments' OMAP3530 system-on-chip sits at the heart of Hyundai's infotainment system. This SoC bears family resemblance to the OMAP3430 in Motorola's first-gen Droid. It features a single ARM Cortex-A8 core based on the ARMv7 instruction set, capable of delivering enough performance to drive the system's features. As it sits in the Genesis Coupe 3.8, the OMAP3530 operates at 600 MHz. That's safely below the 720 MHz maximum clock rate specified by Texas Instruments. Unfortunately, there is no way to easily overclock the infotainment system to cut route computation time or improve responsiveness.

Also built in to Texas Instruments SoC is the company's IVA 2+ advanced imaging, video, and audio engine, which handles most of the user interface's video and imaging tasks in hardware. The IVA 2+ engine contains TI's TMS320C64x+ DSP core for MPEG-4, H.264, and VC-1 decode acceleration, though Hyundai's system doesn't expose that functionality.

Another component of the OMAP3530 is a 3D graphics engine supplied by Imagination Technologies. Its PowerVR SGX530 is both potent and feature-rich, including Shader Model 4.1 support. PowerVR SGX5xx-series GPUs are also found on a number of mobile devices in single- and multi-core trim, such as the Galaxy Nexus, Apple iPhone 4, the 4S, iPads, the iPod Touch, Apple TV, and BlackBerry's PlayBook. Sadly, there is no Angry Birds port for the Genesis Coupe.

Perhaps you're wondering why an in-car infotainment system requires 3D graphics hardware powerful enough to play Duke Nukem 3D. The answer is that infotainment system's navigation component employs 3D to process and render map data, delivering smooth turn-by-turn guidance and fluid zooming.

As mentioned, the QNX Neutrino RTOS ties all of the hardware together, and is skinned to match Hyundai’s white and blue interior lighting scheme.