2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

Mechanical Features And Technology

New to the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is an updated version of the company’s Lambda 3800 V6 motor that pumps out 348 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque at 6400 RPM and 5300 RPM with premium fuel, respectively. Hyundai fits the all-aluminum V6 with direct fuel injection technology to net the 42 hp increase from the multi-port fuel injection system used in earlier models. For the uninitiated, direct injection improves efficiency by mixing air and gasoline directly in the cylinder, rather than pre-mixing them in an intake manifold. The result is more power and better fuel economy.

Hyundai mates its new 3.8-liter V6 GDI motor with an also-new eight-speed Shiftronic manumatic transmission, which boasts twice as many gears than most cars with automatic transmissions manufactured prior to the last decade.

The car's steering wheel is equipped with paddle shifters for manually rowing through the gears. Should you get a little too aggressive with your shift points, the car upshifts on its own at redline to prevent damage, and downshifts if it can’t maintain the gear you're in at a certain engine speed. One nice thing about the way Hyundai implemented its paddle shifters is that they're able to facilitate manual engine braking without knocking the transmission out of fully automatic mode.

The powertrain combination delivers an EPA-estimated 18 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway, 1 MPG improvement over the 2011 model. We didn't confirm those fuel economy numbers; this is a sporty car, after all, and it demanded lead-foot driving. We'd rather listen to the sweet sound of exhaust.

Exclusive to the R-Spec and Track trim levels is a Torsen (torque-sensing) limited-slip differential, or LSD. The LSD enables the rear differential to send more power to the wheel with the most amount of traction for maximum grip around corners.

The Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track is a sports coupe. As such, Hyundai equips it with Brembo four-piston calipers, combined with 13.4-inch rotors up front and 13-inch rotors in the rear.