Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1

Meet Acer's Iconia Tab A500
Compared to the Xoom, the Iconia A500 is slightly heavier at 1.65 lbs. Both are nowhere as thin or light as the iPad 2. But remember that these are still first-generation Android tablets.
|iPad (3G)
|iPad 2 (3G)
|Xoom
|Iconia A500
|Length
|9.56"
|9.5"
|9.8"
|10.2"
|Width
|7.47"
|7.31"
|6.6"
|7"
|Height
|.5"
|.34"
|0.5"
|0.5"
|Screen Size
|9.7"
|9.7"
|10.1"
|10.1"
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|4:3
|16:10
|16:10
|Weight
|1.6 lb
|1.33 lb
|1.5 lb
|1.65 lb
As with the Xoom (and unlike Apple), Acer employs a wide-aspect (16:10) display. As a result, it's slightly narrow than what you'd see on an iPad. Consequently, you'd find yourself holding the Iconia Tab A500 mostly in landscape mode.
We discussed this in the Xoom review, but Apple is clearly taking a different approach, mimicking a pad of paper. That's why it uses a standard (4:3) aspect ratio. You can use the Iconia Tab in portrait mode, but it's a little awkward since you lose a lot of horizontal workspace.
Cable management is a bit of a mess on the Iconia A500 because its I/O ports are located on both sides. On the left, you have the HDMI Mini connector and headphone port. On the right side, you have the AC, Micro-B USB, and full-sized USB ports. This is more of an issue when you're trying to output video (more on that in a bit).
Unfortunately, the button layout isn't configured well for landscape mode. If you're holding the tablet with two hands, you'll probably use your left hand to turn it on. However, in order to change volume, you have to hold the A500 at the corners with both hands.
Acer is going for a simpler aesthetic design than the Xoom. It's somewhat deceptive due to the texture, but the Iconia A500's case is made of blush aluminum, which has been polished down to feel nearly as smooth as ABS plastic. This is a plus for road warriors who might not always be super-careful about the way they set their gear down.
That's very different from what you get with an iPad. If you drag the Iconia A500 across a table, you don’t hear the noise of particles grinding against the surface. Better yet, a single scratch isn't visible after a full week of use.
|Camera
|iPad 2
|Xoom
|Iconia A500
|Front-Facing
|0.3 MP (640x480)
|2.0 MP (1600 x 1200)
|2.0 MP (1600 x 1200)
|Rear-Facing
|0.7 MP (960x720)
|5.0 MP (2592 x 1944)
|5.0 MP (2592 x 1944)
Like the Xoom, the Iconia A500 is equipped with a front-facing 2.0 MP camera and a rear-facing 5.0 MP camera. The main difference is that Acer only saw fit to equip its tablet with a single LED flash. In comparison, the Xoom sports a dual-LED flash. While the two tablets' cameras share similar specs, the output quality is slightly different between the two Android tablets.
The two stereo speakers on the rear of the tablet offer better audio performance than the iPad's mono speaker, but they're too weak to be of any practical use other than generic audio notifications. If you plan to watch a movie or listen to audio tracks, use the audio port on the left side to connect a pair of headphones instead.
It's great fun, has a great battery life compared to my laptops and I just enjoy it.
I take it to college (I do I.T Cert IV, Diploma next year) and it's very handy for drafting documentation when working with the computers and taking notes.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
If I'm to pay a significant fee for a niche product, it had better be really good at a specific purpose. Better at it, in fact, than other, cheaper products. I got my kindle despite the fact that you can read ebooks on computers, smart phones, ipods, etc, because it damn well did a great job of being a book. It did it better than these other devices. The form factor combined with the great battery life and easy on the eyes screen made it worth it. Plus, you can read it in sunlight.
What then, is the purpose of buying a tablet over, say, a netbook? The tablet is geared at media consumption, but it doesn't do a significantly better job of that than the netbook. In fact, it does a worse job of it, allowing me fewer media options, while simultaneously costing more and having less storage, with an OS that won't run proper, useful software.
Maybe they'll get better, but right now, they're overpriced toys.
I bought the A500 under the assumption Skype, Netflix, HBO2Go, and Xfinity were standard apps across the Android offering. Turns out Netflix and Skype will run on newer phones with earlier versions of Android, but not this one.
Xfinity and HBO2Go are yet to be created for Android.
I worked with the network admin at my job to get this running on the network there (we are currently evaluating handhelds in the workplace) and we found it doesn't work on all PEAP/Wep Wifi network combos. It won't even connect out of the box. I read up on 'Advanced Network tools' for Android and found that people on earlier versions of Android were able to connect to this type of network using these tools. By golly they didn't work on this version.
Additionally, those on screen keypads are frustrating. The lag is apparent if you have any typing ability beyond the 40wpm mark. If you type too quickly, it won't even pick up your laters as I think it recognizes them as "mistake touches".
I've owned my A500 for around 2 months now. I've picked it up to use it around 10 times since I've gotten it primarily only because someone else was on my favorite laptop and I wanted to browse the web. I keep waiting for the update to let me do all the things I still can't and it hasn't come.
The finger swipe games are fun for people who are into that. I'm not. There are plenty available.
Again, I can't stand Apple, but out of the box we got the iPad on our corporate network and it plays Netflix, HBO2go, Xfinity and does Skype. While the hardware seems extremely advanced with these Android tablets, it seems the newer OSs are taking steps back in time.
As a result, I've found this device to be an over-sized mediocre gaming device (like a DS) with OK web browsing capabilities since not everything works in the browsers on Android. It has plenty of potential since the hardware is great, but these things aren't ready for prime time. Look for mine on Ebay come late November if they don't pick up on real software support for these things or if I still can't connect to my corporate network.
I sum it up as such:
Unrealized potential means nothing!
"Oh he was always so smart, but he just didn't apply himself" - kind of like that.
Out of every tablet I have played with so far(sorry havent seen a Galaxy yet) the Asus is a homerun and there is absolutely no chance I would buy the Iconia or any other Android tablet besides the Asus.