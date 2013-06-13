Trending

Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 Review: One Flexible Ultrabook

Whether in notebook, stand, tent, or tablet mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 is definitely a head-turner. But does this Ultrabook's innovative multi-mode design effectively juggle its multiple personalities in an equally-harmonious, Zen-like manner?

Results: Real-World Benchmarks

Moving away from the synthetic benchmarks, we welcome the opportunity to see how the Yoga 13 does in a more real-word environment. Of course, we continue to include the Dell XPS 12 as a comparison platform.

Compression Testing

We start the process with the three most commonly used compression utilities and the time it takes to compress the same 2.01 GB file.

The Yoga 13 and XPS 12 numbers are pretty close in all three compression tools.

The following real-world tests involve popular applications that perform various media tasks.

Media Transcoding

All three media transcoding tests place the Yoga 13 behind the XPS 12 by completely insignificant amounts of time.

Productivity

All four of Adobe's Creative Suite 6 tests yield almost identical results between the two systems, as does ABBYY's FineReader.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:26
    I bought a yoga 13 a few months ago. Author of the article obviously has some special version of this ultrabook, which no one else, including me and the people of the Lenovo forums has heard that there is no following problems: touchpad does not support all Windovs 8 gestures, wirerless card has very weak signal, runs very hot and noise from the vents is loud. And finally: windows 8 has not yet up to use touch screen like a android or ios devices.
  • kartu 13 June 2013 06:57
    Would be nice to see the same thing with AMD's Jaguar based APU.
  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:57
  • sgadadish 13 June 2013 10:29
    Tent (Joke) Mode : simply serving as a digital picture frame placed tastefully on a shelf or desk . , Sure...
  • hothfox 13 June 2013 14:45
    I contemplated this and the Thinkpad Twist, and wound up getting the Twist, largely because when you flip it around to it's tablet mode, the keyboard and touchpad are covered by the screen, instead of exposed.
  • Amdlova 13 June 2013 15:07
    9hr battery... idle and screen of... 5 hr real condition... when we get something can do 12 hrs.
  • whyso 13 June 2013 15:16
    How is the yoga gettng better bandwidth numbers that it is in theory capable of? 21GB/sec for cached read when theoretically it maxes out at 12.8 GB/sec
  • ojas 14 June 2013 17:40
    Are those external body temperature is degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit?
  • Kattie Anderson 14 June 2013 23:27
  • Kattie Anderson 14 June 2013 23:31
