2013 Infiniti JX35: Getting Us One Step Closer To A Driverless Car

Driver Amenities
The driver's seat is a good place to be in the JX35. Not only does it offer lot of support, but the chair's corresponding armrest is placed for maximum comfort. Heated and cooled seats with six temperature levels keep any part of your body in contact between toasty and cool.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel is just the right size. Heating elements under the surface warm your hands gently, without getting uncomfortably hot. Access to push-button start functionality is convenient; you're able to keep your keys in your pocket or purse without fumbling for them.
Each JX35 comes with two sets of keys, each linked to the driver's seat settings. Chair, wheel, and mirror positions are stored independently for both keys. Since the JX35 is a seven-passenger vehicle, it's reasonable to assume that at least two family members might drive it. So automatically adjusting the seating and steering is not only convenient, but it's also good for safety.
Intelligent-View Display
LCDs in gauge clusters are becoming increasingly common. Infiniti integrates a “high-resolution” display between two analog gauges to present on-board vehicle information like driver assistance status, fuel economy, outside temperature, and more. You can also use it to choose between a number of vehicle settings.
What you don't get from the center screen are navigation instructions. Ford's Focus offers this for half of the price, so we find it an odd oversight. Sure, there's always the eight-inch infotainment display to glance at, but some folks want to keep their music-oriented screens up in the console without switching back and forth between the navigation plan to check directions.
Aside from that one missing feature, the gauge cluster's LCD display does a solid job of relaying information about the JX35's driver assistance systems.
so i wonder really how many issues or accidents have happen all over the world so far for this vehicle
Call me crazy but i like driving. I think its fun actually. It seems to me taking control from the driver is the wrong solution. This and Gun control have the same solution Limit who can get them. Some people shouldn't have a license (we all know the stereotypical ditsy blonde girl) so take these cars back and give us back the 2010 Viper that had no driver "aides" (i view them the same way as the disease)
Heres a solution. Make every one drive a standard transmission again. If your shifting your sure as hell not texting or reading facebook. Make the driver pay attention dont give them an excuse not too, which seems to be what this car is doing.
OH i didn't wreck, im a good driver my car made the mistake! i was sleeping.
I agree with you blackcat357. I find the technology very fascinating and enjoy testing it, but I myself enjoy driving. I do find the full-range adaptive cruise control awesome. But at the other end of the spectrum is people who hate driving that are unattentive, I almost had a Chrysler Aspen plow into me on Saturday while driving the minivan. I'm not kidding, the guy tried to change into my lane while I was in view of all his mirrors, without signaling. People like that need these technologies to keep them from plowing into me.
But luckily there are still cars for people like us that enjoy driving, Mazda has a complete lineup and there's the Scion FRS and Subaru BRZ. Its a good time for cars IMO.
I miss having a manual though, need to eventually swap one into my BMW wagon.
@sscultima that's very funny. I wonder how much it costs to repair when one of those systems fail. I'd hate to see the bill. I honestly wonder how many people think its the holy grail of laziness and just plow into someone else anyways and try to blame the car.
How long will it be until the Government makes all these "aides" MANDATORY
Think Will Smith in I ROBOT. Cars drive themselves and manual mode is frowned upon if not actually illegal.
You can't govern idiots or try to force technology on them.
What I wouldn't give for $3/gallon. Just over $9/gallon here in blighty. 1992 was the last time we had such prices. :-)
I didn't even think about the Eco pedal in that way, the response isn't variable, it just provides active resistance again trying to floor it, but that might be an issue when you need to in emergency situations. However, given how terrible drivers on the road are, they usually slam on the brakes to make situations worse at times. But in the argument for the car, it would slow down automatically when the guy merging at 30MPH pulls out :).
Its around $3.60 or so for regular in WA, but we have higher taxes but still nowhere near the levels in Europe, but at least you guys get awesome tiny fuel efficient diesel cars :)