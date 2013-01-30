2013 Infiniti JX35: Getting Us One Step Closer To A Driverless Car

Rear Passenger Amenities
Backseat entertainment is a great way to keep the kids busy during a road trip. The JX35's Theater Package equips the middle-row seats with a pair of headrest-mounted seven-inch LCDs with a native resolution of 800x480.
Each display can access a different source independently via the infotainment system's CD/DVD player and auxiliary analog inputs. A pair of bundled wireless headphones deliver the audio output, though two 1/8" headphone jacks with volume control allow additional passengers to plug into the action, too.
Infiniti equips its JX35 with an integrated power inverter positioned above the A/V inputs. That inverter, together with analog connectivity, is great for rear-seat retro gaming, iOS-based devices, and digital media players. We hooked up a Super Nintendo for some Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past action, which my wife enjoyed as I chauffeured her around. You'll also find a standard 12 V cigarette lighter jack for chargers and other vehicle-specific electrical needs.
Middle-row passengers in the back seat have their own climate controls and vents. The two outer seats in the middle row have two-stage heated seats for added comfort, too.
Unfortunately, third-row passengers don't get any of those extras.
