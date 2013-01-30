2013 Infiniti JX35: Getting Us One Step Closer To A Driverless Car

The Technology Package
Spending $3,100 on the Technology Package, which includes the Driver Assistance Package, yields even more cool extras. The $900 premium adds Infiniti’s Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) technologies, along with Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), which upgrades the BSW system with active intervention capabilities.
Lane Departure Technologies
As if Infiniti doesn't already deploy enough cameras, the lane departure technologies add another pair above the rear-view mirror. The system uses them to monitor the distance between the JX35 and lane markers. LDP is simple in that it uses the camera information to warn you with an annoying noise if you start to drift.
LDP takes a more proactive approach, lending a hand to keep the JX35 within its lane markers. You might think it'd use electric power steering to guide the car using its front wheels. However, LDP actually applies braking on the wheels opposite of the lane you're drifting toward to bring it back.
Blind Spot Intervention System
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) upgrades the BSW system with a more...shall we say forceful aid? Utilizing the ultra-sonic proximity sensors from the BSW technology, BSI harnesses the braking capability introduced in the LDP feature, discussed above. By applying brakes to the left- or right-side wheels, this system is designed to keep you from drifting into another vehicle when it detects an obstacle in your blind spot. You're taken back into your lane, hopefully with no harm done.
In Use: LDP And BSI
Although they sound pretty confidence-inspiring on paper, we found LDP and BSI to be a little more spotty in the real world. LDP, specifically, incorporates a lot of cool technology, but it was not 100% effective, and triggered a number of misreads. We purposely let the JX35 veer several times. Sometimes LDP helped being the vehicle back into its lane. But much of the time it just sounded an alarm and failed to step in. Granted, it rains a lot in Washington, and the windshield needs to be clear to keep the cameras functional. But our tests were run on clear sunny days.
BSI is more effective thanks to its reliance on ultra-sonic sensors. More assertive (read: aggressive) drivers will find the blind spot system's conservative nature and active intervention to be more obnoxious than helpful, though.
so i wonder really how many issues or accidents have happen all over the world so far for this vehicle
Call me crazy but i like driving. I think its fun actually. It seems to me taking control from the driver is the wrong solution. This and Gun control have the same solution Limit who can get them. Some people shouldn't have a license (we all know the stereotypical ditsy blonde girl) so take these cars back and give us back the 2010 Viper that had no driver "aides" (i view them the same way as the disease)
Heres a solution. Make every one drive a standard transmission again. If your shifting your sure as hell not texting or reading facebook. Make the driver pay attention dont give them an excuse not too, which seems to be what this car is doing.
OH i didn't wreck, im a good driver my car made the mistake! i was sleeping.
I agree with you blackcat357. I find the technology very fascinating and enjoy testing it, but I myself enjoy driving. I do find the full-range adaptive cruise control awesome. But at the other end of the spectrum is people who hate driving that are unattentive, I almost had a Chrysler Aspen plow into me on Saturday while driving the minivan. I'm not kidding, the guy tried to change into my lane while I was in view of all his mirrors, without signaling. People like that need these technologies to keep them from plowing into me.
But luckily there are still cars for people like us that enjoy driving, Mazda has a complete lineup and there's the Scion FRS and Subaru BRZ. Its a good time for cars IMO.
I miss having a manual though, need to eventually swap one into my BMW wagon.
@sscultima that's very funny. I wonder how much it costs to repair when one of those systems fail. I'd hate to see the bill. I honestly wonder how many people think its the holy grail of laziness and just plow into someone else anyways and try to blame the car.
How long will it be until the Government makes all these "aides" MANDATORY
Think Will Smith in I ROBOT. Cars drive themselves and manual mode is frowned upon if not actually illegal.
You can't govern idiots or try to force technology on them.
What I wouldn't give for $3/gallon. Just over $9/gallon here in blighty. 1992 was the last time we had such prices. :-)
I didn't even think about the Eco pedal in that way, the response isn't variable, it just provides active resistance again trying to floor it, but that might be an issue when you need to in emergency situations. However, given how terrible drivers on the road are, they usually slam on the brakes to make situations worse at times. But in the argument for the car, it would slow down automatically when the guy merging at 30MPH pulls out :).
Its around $3.60 or so for regular in WA, but we have higher taxes but still nowhere near the levels in Europe, but at least you guys get awesome tiny fuel efficient diesel cars :)