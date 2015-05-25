Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Sequential Read
Intel 750 Series 1.2TB
To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.
We first noticed a dip in QD2 sequential read performance on the 1.2TB SSD 750 just prior to publishing our review. We ran an additional test to verify our initial results. Unfortunately, the 400GB model encounters the same hit, and performance drops off lower than sequential reads at QD1 and QD4.
Samsung's SM951 512GB delivers higher sequential read performance at lower queue depths, but can't match the same peak numbers as Intel's SSD 750 at high queue depths.
It's important to understand that most client workloads happen at low queue depths. Drive vendors typically don't specify performance at those queue depths, where it really counts. And we don't blame them. Peaks always looks better on paper. They just don't always represent usable performance.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.