Intel Core i7-7820X Skylake-X Review

Project CARS & Rise of the Tomb Raider

Project CARS

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Core i7-7700K and overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X nudge past Intel's stock Core i7-7820X. The -7820X enjoys a 15% speed-up after we overclock it. However, it's noteworthy that a Core i7-7700K averages 115.7 FPS at 5 GHz. We simply didn't have room for it in our chart. That's a much higher frequency than what you can reasonably attain on Skylake-X.

Also, the Core i7-7820X offers a marked improvement over Intel's 8-core -6900K.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Performance scaling drops off as we ascend the hierarchy of high-end CPUs. Clearly, there's a graphics bottleneck at play.

The Ryzen CPUs are very competitive in the benchmark's initial stage, but there's a significant performance drop as we move into the test's CPU-intensive section. This penalizes the Ryzen processors with a lower average frame rate.



