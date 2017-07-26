Trending

Intel Core i7-7820X Skylake-X Review

Project CARS & Rise of the Tomb Raider

Project CARS

The Core i7-7700K and overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X nudge past Intel's stock Core i7-7820X. The -7820X enjoys a 15% speed-up after we overclock it. However, it's noteworthy that a Core i7-7700K averages 115.7 FPS at 5 GHz. We simply didn't have room for it in our chart. That's a much higher frequency than what you can reasonably attain on Skylake-X.

Also, the Core i7-7820X offers a marked improvement over Intel's 8-core -6900K.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Performance scaling drops off as we ascend the hierarchy of high-end CPUs. Clearly, there's a graphics bottleneck at play.

The Ryzen CPUs are very competitive in the benchmark's initial stage, but there's a significant performance drop as we move into the test's CPU-intensive section. This penalizes the Ryzen processors with a lower average frame rate.


  • cknobman 26 July 2017 13:18
    Just want to say the Ryzen 7 1800x isnt $500 anymore and has not been for weeks now.

    The processor is selling for $420 or less. Heck I bought mine yesterday from Fry's for $393
  • artk2219 26 July 2017 13:36
    19984543 said:
    Just want to say the Ryzen 7 1800x isnt $500 anymore and has not been for weeks now.

    The processor is selling for $420 or less. Heck I bought mine yesterday from Fry's for $393

    Not to mention the fact that you can find the 1700 for even less, and more than likely be able to bump the clocks to atleast match the 1800x. Microcenter was selling them for 269.99 last week.
  • Ne0Wolf7 26 July 2017 13:48
    At least they've done something, but it still too expensive to sway me.
    Perhaps full blown profesionals who need something a bit better than what Ryzen has right now but can go for an i9 would appreciate this, but even hen he/she/it would probably wait to see what threadripper had to offer.
  • Scorpionking20 26 July 2017 14:16
    So many years past, I can't wrap my head around this. Competition in the CPU space? WTH is this?
  • Houston_83 26 July 2017 14:19
    I think the article has some incorrect information on the first page.

    "However, you do have to tolerate a "mere" 28 lanes of PCIe 3.0. Last generation, Core i7-6850K in roughly the same price range gave you 40 lanes, so we consider the drop to 28 a regression. Granted, AMD only exposes 16 lanes with Ryzen 7, so Intel does end the PCIe comparison ahead."

    Doesn't Ryzen have 24 lanes? Still under intel but I'm pretty sure there's more than 16 lanes.
  • artk2219 26 July 2017 14:24
    19984718 said:
    I think the article has some incorrect information on the first page.

    "However, you do have to tolerate a "mere" 28 lanes of PCIe 3.0. Last generation, Core i7-6850K in roughly the same price range gave you 40 lanes, so we consider the drop to 28 a regression. Granted, AMD only exposes 16 lanes with Ryzen 7, so Intel does end the PCIe comparison ahead."

    Doesn't Ryzen have 24 lanes? Still under intel but I'm pretty sure there's more than 16 lanes.

    Ryzen does have 24 lanes, but only 16 are usable, 8 are dedicated to chipset and storage needs.
  • JimmiG 26 July 2017 14:40
    19984740 said:
    19984718 said:
    I think the article has some incorrect information on the first page.

    "However, you do have to tolerate a "mere" 28 lanes of PCIe 3.0. Last generation, Core i7-6850K in roughly the same price range gave you 40 lanes, so we consider the drop to 28 a regression. Granted, AMD only exposes 16 lanes with Ryzen 7, so Intel does end the PCIe comparison ahead."

    Doesn't Ryzen have 24 lanes? Still under intel but I'm pretty sure there's more than 16 lanes.

    It does, but only 16 are usable, 8 are used for chipset and storage needs.

    16X are available for graphics as 1x16 or 2x8.
    4X dedicated for M.2
    4X for the chipset that's split into 8x PCI-E v2 by the X370 and allocated dynamically IIRC
  • Zifm0nster 26 July 2017 14:43
    Would love to give this a chip a spin.... but availability has been zero.... even a month after release.

    I actually do have work application which can utilize the multi-core.
  • Math Geek 26 July 2017 14:45
    does look like intel was caught off guard by amd this time around.

    will take em a couple quarters to figure out what to do. but i'm loving the price/performance amd has brought to the table and know intel will have no choice but to cut prices.

    this is always good for the buyers :D
  • Amdlova 26 July 2017 14:54
    Why we have overclocked cpus ons bench but dont have power compsumation! this review is biased to intel again !? are tomshardware fake news ?
