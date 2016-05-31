Broadwell-E: Intel Core i7-6950X, 6900K, 6850K & 6800K Review

Test Setup & Overclocking
Test System and Processors
|Core i7-6950X
|Core i7-6900K
|Core i7-6850K
|Core i7-6800K
Motherboard & Memory
We’re using MSI's X99A Gaming Pro Carbon as the basis for our benchmarks and overclocking attempts. As mentioned previously, this is a refreshed X99-based platform that modernizes Intel's aging chipset a bit with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, Type-C port connectivity and a U.2 connector for high-end storage.
If you're new to building PCs, MSI's Game Boost is an interesting one-button overclocking feature. Of course, experienced power users are going to tweak their settings manually, but it's still nice to have options.
One of the most important components of a stable overclock is the right memory. We’re using four 8GB modules of G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200 for our X99, X79 and Z170 platforms. This should assure our Broadwell-E overclocks aren't limited by memory.
The only difference between our performance benchmark system and the one for overclocking/power consumption testing is cooling. We don't want to risk hitting a thermal ceiling, so the platform we're tuning employs an open-loop water cooling setup that can get rid of as much as 500W of waste heat. These CPUs shouldn't come close to that number, but you never know...
Benchmarks
|Ashes of the Singularity
|2560x1440, Point Lights: High, Glare, High, Terrain Detail Object Level: High, Shading Samples: 16, Terrain Detail Shading Samples: 32, Shadow Quality: High
|Bioshock Infinite
|2560x1440, Ultra quality preset, Light Shafts: On, Ambient Occlusion: Ultra, Object Level of Detail: Ultra
|F1 2015
|2560x1440, 4x SSAO, 16x anisotropic filtering, Post-processing options enabled, Shadows enabled, Smoke shadows enabled, Vehicle reflections enabled, Weather effects enabled, Ground cover enabled.
|3DMark
|Fire Strike version 1.1
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02, LZMA2 method, Ultra compression, 4.52GB workload, mixed file types
|Blender
|Version 2.75a, Cycles engine, BMW benchmark
|Cinebench
|Version R15, Single- and multi-threaded CPU benchmark
|HandBrake
|Version 0.10.2, x264, Constant quality: 20, variable bit-rate
|LAME
|Version 3.99, .wav to .mp3 conversion, 160 Kb/s fixed bitrate
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613, Hardware acceleration enabled, Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office suites
Overclocking & Stability
Our overclocking methodology includes increasing each CPU's clock rate until we discover the maximum for a fully utilized processor and even faster Turbo Boost settings for each core. We also adjust voltages as-necessary to achieve a balance between stability and waste heat, since this directly affects cooling.
With a configuration that boots successfully, we run different load scenarios to verify stability. After completing Aida64’s integrated stress test (CPU, FPU, cache), the system is faced with workloads created by a Creo 3.0 SPECapc run, 4K video compression using the Adobe CC Media Encoder, a Witcher 3 sequence, Prime95 and AVX.
A clock rate configuration is only considered successful if those workloads finish without any errors and within reasonable voltages. Before we get to the results, here’s a table with our test system’s technical specifications:
|Power Consumption Test Setup
|Test Method
|Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording
|Test Equipment
|2 x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function 4 x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC) 4 x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz) 1 x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function 1 x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect
|Water Cooling
|Pump: Alphacool VPP655 (Undervolted, 50 percent)CPU Cooler: Lian LiReservoir: Phobya Radiator: Alphacool, 24cm (6cm thickness)Fan: 2x 12cm Noiseblocker eLoop, PWM controlled (up to 1500 RPM)
But a truly excellent review, even if it does show that there is little reason to go to broadwell-E over Haswell-E
That's a pity, because the most time I spend staring at a progress bar is when I'm using Adobe products. I don't really need more power to "background tasks" like zipping or lame encoding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wBDt9tN5-c
I'm still wishing for the rumored 5 GHz SKU to surface. I've rarely needed more than 4 cores, but a couple extra GHz always comes in handy. Even so, I'll not be upgrading until at least Skylake-E or perhaps Kaby-E.
NH-D15 is arguably better or atleast equal to the H100i when it comes to cooling, and its noise levels is definatly lower both in load and while idle.
http://www.relaxedtech.com/reviews/noctua/nh-d15-versus-closed-loop-liquid-coolers/2
Here, you can find links to the specs of the CPUs mentioned in this article: http://ark.intel.com/products/family/79318/Intel-High-End-Desktop-Processors#@Desktop If you view their individual specs, you can see that none support ECC.
Intel hasn't yet announced the E5-16xx v4 series CPUs, but you can turn up leaked specs with a bit of searching.
And you'll need motherboard support, too.
I have to say that I would love to have a 6 or even 8 core CPU but these prices and performances dont add up.
In my country a 6700K and a 5820K are priced almost the same, but its still a hard choice (Do i want a "maybe" future proof 6 core that can be good for some work or a 4 core that is flat out faster and cheaper to build around for gaming?).