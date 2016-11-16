Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

Trending

Intel's H170 Chipset

The H170 chipset is targeted at enthusiasts that want a solid system without overclocking and poor multi-GPU support. H170 locks the CPU's PCI-E  3.0 lanes to a single PCI-E x16 slot, which limits multi GPU configurations to x16/x4. This chipset also loses overclocking support, four HSIO lanes and two USB 3.0 lanes compared to Z170. These reductions have little effect on the system, however, as there are still 22 HSIO lanes available. There are also eight USB 3.0 ports, which should be sufficient for most users.


Although a few features were cut, if you’re not planning to overclock or use multi-GPU configurations, you’ll hardly notice the difference between this chipset and Z170. Of the three 100-series chipsets to support RAID (the others are Z170 and Q170), this one is the most budget-friendly and it is typically available at lower price points. H170 also supports other helpful features such as Intel Smart Sound, RST and Smart Response technology.

With this mixture of features, H170 is expected to fill the same role as the H(X)7 chipsets always have — as a budget-friendly option for enthusiasts. As such, a large number of motherboards using this chipset fall into gaming-oriented product lines.


Intel 100 Series Consumer Chipsets

Z170H170B150H110
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 / 2 x 8 / 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 16
Independent Display Support3332
Memory Channels / DIMMs per Channel2 / 22 / 22 / 22 / 1
DMI3.03.03.02.0
CPU Overclocking Support
Intel Smart Sound Technology
Intel Small Business Advantage 4.0
Intel Small Business Basics
Intel RAID Support 0/1/5/10
Intel Smart Response Technology
Max Intel RST for PCI-E3200
I/O Port Flexibility
Maximum HSIO Lanes26221814
Chipset PCI-E Support20x v3.016x v3.08x v3.06x v2.0
USB Support (USB 3.0)14 (10)14 (8)12 (6)10 (4)
SATA 3.0 Ports6664


  • ryguybuddy 16 November 2016 23:26
    Thanks for this. Interesting side-by-side view on the H170 boards not many people use.
