Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

VRMark, 3DMark & AotS: Escalation
VRMark & 3DMark
We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure game performance because the differences in their results often aren't representative of real games. But 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to modern engines.
The DX11 and DX12 tests found Intel's newest Pentium Gold models serving up nice gains over last generation's Pentiums. But Ryzen 3 2200G performed even better in stock trim, and overclocking only widened its advantage. Unfortunately for Intel, Pentiums cannot be tuned.
UL's VRMark test lets you gauge your system's suitability for use with the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, even if you don't currently own an HMD. While every sample in our pool delivered a passing score (above 109 FPS), AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G again slipped past its Pentium competition.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Ashes of the Singularity is a heavily-threaded game that runs best on CPUs with lots of cores. Ryzen 3 2200G technically led the pack of comparably-priced processors thanks to its four physical cores. However, Intel's quad-threaded Pentium Gold G5600 basically scored a tie with very similar performance. The G5600 even outperformed Intel's Core i3-7100, emphasizing the company's dramatic changes this generation.
The Pentium Gold family was no match for AMD's overclocked Ryzen 3 2200G, though. Perhaps surprisingly, the tuned Ryzen chip matched Intel's Core i3-8100, proving it has the multi-threaded chops to push our beefy graphics card in games that respond well to parallelization.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.
For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.
Here ya go, the Intel model isn't the same, but honestly it doesn't matter. Same UHD Graphics 630.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-2200g-raven-ridge-cpu,5472.html
You can get the 2200G from Micro Center for $79, so it's even more off-balance. And that's been their online price for a while now, not just their in-store-only special. In light of that it seems like the G5400 is something you just should not get at all unless you really can't afford the extra $20 (Micro Center has the G5400 for $59) or you hate AMD.
I am well aware of the justification of this method but, imho, it is a nonsense metric. The raw power of the chip can easily be benchmarked with synthetics. Running game benchmarks with a vastly overpowered GPU is merely exchanging one bottleneck for another. What are you really measuring? How much this CPU bottlenecks the GPU in a given game. And who exactly is that information going to be useful to? If I'm reading the review of a new car I don't expect to see a discussion of how fast it could go if it was being towed by a Lambourghini.