Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure game performance because the differences in their results often aren't representative of real games. But 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to modern engines.

The DX11 and DX12 tests found Intel's newest Pentium Gold models serving up nice gains over last generation's Pentiums. But Ryzen 3 2200G performed even better in stock trim, and overclocking only widened its advantage. Unfortunately for Intel, Pentiums cannot be tuned.

UL's VRMark test lets you gauge your system's suitability for use with the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, even if you don't currently own an HMD. While every sample in our pool delivered a passing score (above 109 FPS), AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G again slipped past its Pentium competition.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity is a heavily-threaded game that runs best on CPUs with lots of cores. Ryzen 3 2200G technically led the pack of comparably-priced processors thanks to its four physical cores. However, Intel's quad-threaded Pentium Gold G5600 basically scored a tie with very similar performance. The G5600 even outperformed Intel's Core i3-7100, emphasizing the company's dramatic changes this generation.

The Pentium Gold family was no match for AMD's overclocked Ryzen 3 2200G, though. Perhaps surprisingly, the tuned Ryzen chip matched Intel's Core i3-8100, proving it has the multi-threaded chops to push our beefy graphics card in games that respond well to parallelization.



