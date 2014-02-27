The SSD 730 Series Review: Intel Is Back With Its Own Controller

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Our consumer storage test bench is based on Intel's Z77 Platform Controller Hub paired with an Intel Core i5-2400 CPU. Intel's 6- and 7-series chipsets are virtually identical from a storage perspective. We're standardizing on older RST 10.6.1002 drivers for the foreseeable future.

Updates to the RST driver package occasionally result in subtle performance changes. They can also lead to some truly profound variance in scores and results as well, depending on the revision. Some versions flush writes more or less frequently. Others work better in RAID situations. Builds 11.2 and newer support TRIM in RAID as well. Regardless, results obtained with one revision may or may not be comparable to results obtained with another, so sticking with one version across all testing is mandatory.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3 Memory G.Skill Ripjaws 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive Kingston HyperX 3K 240 GB, Firmware 5.02 Drive(s) Under Test Intel SSD 730 480 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: L2010400 Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 120 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 250 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 500 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 1000 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q SanDisk X210 256 GB, Firmware X210400 SanDisk X210 512 GB, Firmware X210400 Comparison Drives Intel SSD 530 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: DC12 Intel SSD 520 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 400i Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA, Firmware: LLKi SanDisk A110 256 GB M.2 PCIe x2, Firmware: A200100 Silicon Motion SM226EN 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M0709A Crucial M500 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02 Crucial M500 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02 Crucial M500 480 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02 Crucial M500 960 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02 Samsung 840 EVO 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q Samsung 840 EVO 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q Samsung 840 EVO 480 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q Samsung 840 EVO 1 TB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q SanDisk Ultra Plus 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: X211200 SanDisk Ultra Plus 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200 SanDisk Ultra Plus 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200 Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q Samsung 840 Pro 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q SanDisk Extreme II 120 GB, Firmware: R1311 SanDisk Extreme II 240 GB, Firmware: R1311 SanDisk Extreme II 480 GB, Firmware: R1311 Seagate 600 SSD 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: B660 Intel SSD 525 30 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi Intel SSD 525 60 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi Intel SSD 525 120 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi Intel SSD 525 240 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi Intel SSD 335 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 335s Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: PWG2 OCZ Vertex 3.20 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.25 OCZ Vector 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0 Samsung 830 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO3B1Q Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 000F Plextor M5 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.02 Corsair Neutron GTX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M206 Graphics MSI Cyclone GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic X-650, 650 W 80 PLUS Gold Chassis Lian Li Pitstop RAID LSI 9266-8i PCIe x8, FastPath and CacheCade AFK System Software and Drivers OperatingSystem Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Drivers Graphics: Nvidia 314.07RST: 10.6.1002IMEI: 7.1.21.1124Generic AHCI: MSAHCI.SYS