Intel SSD DC P3700 800GB and 1.6TB Review: The Future of Storage

With the introduction of its SSD DC P3700, P3600, and P3500, Intel is giving us our first taste of the PCIe-based NVMe specification. We take the flagship P3700 for a drive in its 800 GB and 1.6 TB incarnations. Just how fast is the future of storage?

Results: Sequential Performance

Sequential read performance is excellent as transfer sizes increase, eventually getting close to 2.8 GB/s. We were hoping to see slightly better numbers from the smaller transfers, but the queue depth was too small to really maximize throughput.

Sequential write performance is also excellent. We particularly love the fact that the SSD DC P3700 leaves the gate going strong. Even at small transfer sizes and shallow queue depths, it always clears 1 GB/s. Eventually, the Z-Drive R4 and its eight SandForce controllers speed past. But still, a ceiling of nearly 2 GB/s is laudable.

Although we're giving you numbers from the 800 GB model, Intel's 1.6 GB version demonstrates identical sequential performance.

DC P3700 1.3"

DC P3700 2.5"/800GB

  • blackmagnum 13 August 2014 07:17
    A large heat sink on an SSD? This thing is too hot to touch!
  • saturn85 13 August 2014 09:19
    will this kind of ssd suffer from write wear out/reduce lifespan?
  • xback 13 August 2014 09:44
    In the 1st table on page 1, the "4k random write IOPS" are reversed :)

    (3500 scores highest, while the 3700 scores lowest)
  • redgarl 13 August 2014 10:55
    OCZ already went there and even made their own connector for providing more bandwith to SSD... just a shame that now Intel try to remove the carpet from beneath the feet of OCZ. Well, old tech is new tech.

    By the way, OCZ revodrive was priced similarly, I don't see that big fuzz from Toms here.
  • Nuckles_56 13 August 2014 11:00
    "Intel's 2 TB model purportedly needs 650 LFM across the drive"

    What the hell is LFM?
  • JeanLuc 13 August 2014 12:04
    The active power consumption numbers on first table are wrong (I hope!) 35,000 watts active?

  • pjmelect 13 August 2014 12:29
    "Intel's 2 TB model purportedly needs 650 LFM across the drive"

    What the hell is LFM?

    Linear Feet per Minute of airflow
  • Nuckles_56 13 August 2014 12:33
    Ah that makes sense now
  • xXXGamesmasheRXXx 13 August 2014 12:39
    These Expensive Numbers!
