Intel SSD DC P3700 800GB and 1.6TB Review: The Future of Storage

Results: Sequential Performance
Sequential read performance is excellent as transfer sizes increase, eventually getting close to 2.8 GB/s. We were hoping to see slightly better numbers from the smaller transfers, but the queue depth was too small to really maximize throughput.
Sequential write performance is also excellent. We particularly love the fact that the SSD DC P3700 leaves the gate going strong. Even at small transfer sizes and shallow queue depths, it always clears 1 GB/s. Eventually, the Z-Drive R4 and its eight SandForce controllers speed past. But still, a ceiling of nearly 2 GB/s is laudable.
Although we're giving you numbers from the 800 GB model, Intel's 1.6 GB version demonstrates identical sequential performance.
(3500 scores highest, while the 3700 scores lowest)
By the way, OCZ revodrive was priced similarly, I don't see that big fuzz from Toms here.
What the hell is LFM?
Edit:
It's not actually wrong it might just be my out of date browser I'm using in the office but for me the numbers aren't lining up correctly.
Linear Feet per Minute of airflow
Linear Feet per Minute of airflow
Ah that makes sense now