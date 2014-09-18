Three-Way X99 LGA 2011-v3 ATX Motherboard Shootout

MSI X99S Gaming 7 Software

"MSI Gaming App" is a shortcut to one overclocking profile, in this case 3.7 GHz at 1.05 V, which was already on the installation DVD when we received our motherboard sample.

MSI Command Center wasn’t included on the X99S Gaming 7’s installation DVD, but that’s probably because the firm needed a few more days to update its overclocking and management suite. By the time we did our tests, version 1.0.0.79 was available on the motherboard’s download page.

Changes to CPU base clock and core voltage were quickly detected by CPU-Z, but DRAM ratios were stuck. We also had to wait a few seconds for the application of clock multiplier changes.

MSI’s RAMDisk software made a nice little partition on some of our spare memory.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Additional voltage controls are available through an “Advanced” pop-up menu.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The “Settings” button links to extra fan and system logging pop-ups.

MSI Mobile Control provides remote access to overclocking functions briefly mentioned in our previous motherboard round-up.