Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?

Standards Conformance

Conformance Composite Grade

Our conformance composite grade is achieved by dividing the results of each browser by the maximum score in each test, multiplying by 100, and averaging the different benchmark scores together. The composite contains standards conformance tests for HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Chrome 23 is the winner under both versions of Windows, with an extra point in Windows 8. Opera 12.10 places second, a single point ahead of third-place finisher Firefox 16. IE10 falls into last, though its Windows 8 performance is significantly better than its best IE9-based effort.

Drill Down

The charts below contain results of the individual standards conformance benchmarks.

Predictably, IE10 gains a lot of ground over IE9 in standards conformance. Chrome 23 also picks up extra points in Windows 8 over Windows 7. Firefox and Opera show only a slight advantage for Windows 8 in Ecmascript's Language test262.