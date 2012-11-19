Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?

Hardware Acceleration Performance
Hardware Acceleration Composite
Hardware acceleration encompasses both native HTML5 hardware acceleration as well as WebGL. Our hardware acceleration composite is the geometric mean of the results from JSGameBench, WebVizBench, Psychedelic Browsing, WebGL FishIE Tank, and WebGL Solar System.
Firefox takes the lead in both versions of Windows, followed by IE10 in Windows 8 and Chrome in Windows 7. Chrome 23 places third in Microsoft's new OS, as IE9 takes that spot under Windows 7. Opera 12.10 places last on both platforms, though it does six times better in Windows 8 than it did on Windows 7. All four Web browsers, even Opera, receive a massive boost to HWA performance under Microsoft's new OS.
Facebook JSGameBench
JSGameBench is our only benchmark that measures both HTML5 HWA and WebGL performance.
Firefox 16 takes the lead for both versions of Windows in this combined HWA test. Chrome lands in second place on both OSes, followed by Internet Explorer, with both browsers exhibiting far stronger results in Windows 8. Opera takes last place and bucks the trend, earning a higher score in Microsoft's older version of Windows 7.
HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
The HTML5 HWA composite score is derived from the geometric mean of the WebVizBench and Psychedelic Browsing results.
IE10 takes the lead in HTML5 HWA under Windows 8, while IE9 does the same for Windows 7. Chrome places second in Windows 8, while Firefox takes the number-two spot in Windows 7. Third place is the reverse order. Opera again comes in last place, but with version 12.10 arriving sans HWA, this is no surprise.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the individual results of our two HTML5 HWA benchmarks: WebVizBench and Psychedelic Browsing.
Unlike the other contenders, which either show higher results in Windows 8 or equal results on the two OSes, Firefox displays an affinity for Windows 7 over Windows 8.
WebGL
The WebGL composite score is the geometric mean of our two WebGL tests: WebGL FishIE Tank and WebGL Solar System.
Chrome and Firefox are still the only two browsers to have WebGL turned on by default. Firefox takes the lead in both operating systems, thoroughly beating Chrome in Microsoft's newer OS. Oddly enough, Chrome shows much stronger in Windows 7 than Windows 8.
Drill Down
The charts below are for Chrome Experiments WebGL Solar System and Mozilla's WebGL FishIE Tank.
Both browsers exhibit better performance under the older version of Windows in Chrome Experiments WebGL Solar System, much more so in the case of Chrome. Chrome and Firefox finally max out the WebGL FishIE Tank test at 60 frames per second, displaying the maximum of 10 000 fish on-screen. Therefore, we're retiring this test from future editions of the Web Browser Grand Prix.
2. I find the over-reliance on "Internet Explorer Test drive" benchmarks disturbing. Most use code that is inefficient and not used anywhere else on the web, making it quite theoretical.
3. +1 for using Google Octane benchmark. Both google and mozilla agree that this is a good real-world benchmark.
4. Addition of the "Maze solver" benchmark is disappointing.
5. Why remove the subjective smoothness ? 95% of the time, subjective smoothness is what lures a person to use a specific browser. People use a browser, not run benchmarks on it all day. Subjectively, no browser can beat Google Chrome. Then comes Opera , Firefox and far lastly, IE10.
Games and applications did not show any improvement in Win8 over Win7.
2) The only IETestDrive tests we use are Psychedelic Browsing and Maze Solver, and IE regularly loses to competitors on both.
3) Octane was not used because it had issues with IE9 and Opera 12.10.
4) We definitely need a new CSS test, but the only other options are outdated or on IETestDrive - unfortunately, Kaizoumark doesn't work with IE10.
5) It's really difficult to see that kind of stuff on a modern test system, but I will say that Chrome and IE10 are about equal in that department, with Firefox and Opera noticeably more choppy right at the beginning of the 40-tab load.
1. IMHO, enabling these settings would have made Opera more competitive and this article fairer.
3. Whoops, misread that. But this is a good benchmark. Robohornet and robohornet pro are complete jokes.
4. Just exclude the maze solver. Its bad coding, as any web developer can tell you.
5. Thats exactly what i'm saying. This needs to be factored in the overall score. You want the browser UI to always remain smooth. UI choppiness is unacceptable and sloppy coding. We are not living in the 90's anymore.
The one thing i dislike in Chrome is the memory bloat when opening many tabs. In the 40tab test, FF uses 600 MB. Chrome uses 1600MB :O. That is probably an iverhead of using separate processes for each tab. That is excellent for smoothness and UI fluidity. But shameful for memory consumption. I guess devs need to find a middle path.
Plus, they heavily test features that are not used anywhere else on teh web.
Example : Sunspider makes a billion manipulations to the the "date" variable. Mozilla did not have any optimization for this. So it scored poorly on Sunspider. After numerous 'review sites' started using sunspider to test FF Vs Chrome, mozilla developers had to reluctantly add the same optimisation (which is basically a separate buffer to store the date). Of course, nowhere on the web is the date variable used in this manner. So its optimization for an artificial test.
As far as I heard there are significant under-the-hood improvements in Win8, in terms of memory efficiency and multi-core usage.