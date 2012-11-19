Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?

Memory Efficiency
Memory Efficiency Composite Score
Our memory efficiency composite score is achieved through a series of four tests. First, we get a baseline memory usage reading for each browser with just one page open (Google.com). Next, we open an additional 39 tabs (the remaining Top 40 websites), and record the new 40-tab memory usage total. The extra 39 tabs are then closed, and the memory usage is recorded once again. Finally, we wait an extra two minutes and record the usage once more. The memory efficiency score is determined by the difference between a browser's single-tab memory usage total and the final recorded total after closing 39 tabs and waiting two minutes. A perfect score here would be zero, meaning a browser uses no more resources after a heavy workload than when it's first opened.
We run this sequence for three iterations, and unlike our start and page load time tests, the memory efficiency tests utilize live Web sites.
As usual, Chrome takes the lead in memory efficiency, followed closely by Internet Explorer in second place and Firefox in third. Opera once again lags behind the others, placing last. Interestingly, all four Web browsers return more RAM to Windows 8 than Windows 7.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the measurements of all four memory efficiency tests.
Chrome and Opera release memory back the OS immediately upon closing tabs, while the Internet Explorer and Firefox memory totals decline more gradually.
2. I find the over-reliance on "Internet Explorer Test drive" benchmarks disturbing. Most use code that is inefficient and not used anywhere else on the web, making it quite theoretical.
3. +1 for using Google Octane benchmark. Both google and mozilla agree that this is a good real-world benchmark.
4. Addition of the "Maze solver" benchmark is disappointing.
5. Why remove the subjective smoothness ? 95% of the time, subjective smoothness is what lures a person to use a specific browser. People use a browser, not run benchmarks on it all day. Subjectively, no browser can beat Google Chrome. Then comes Opera , Firefox and far lastly, IE10.
Games and applications did not show any improvement in Win8 over Win7.
2) The only IETestDrive tests we use are Psychedelic Browsing and Maze Solver, and IE regularly loses to competitors on both.
3) Octane was not used because it had issues with IE9 and Opera 12.10.
4) We definitely need a new CSS test, but the only other options are outdated or on IETestDrive - unfortunately, Kaizoumark doesn't work with IE10.
5) It's really difficult to see that kind of stuff on a modern test system, but I will say that Chrome and IE10 are about equal in that department, with Firefox and Opera noticeably more choppy right at the beginning of the 40-tab load.
1. IMHO, enabling these settings would have made Opera more competitive and this article fairer.
3. Whoops, misread that. But this is a good benchmark. Robohornet and robohornet pro are complete jokes.
4. Just exclude the maze solver. Its bad coding, as any web developer can tell you.
5. Thats exactly what i'm saying. This needs to be factored in the overall score. You want the browser UI to always remain smooth. UI choppiness is unacceptable and sloppy coding. We are not living in the 90's anymore.
The one thing i dislike in Chrome is the memory bloat when opening many tabs. In the 40tab test, FF uses 600 MB. Chrome uses 1600MB :O. That is probably an iverhead of using separate processes for each tab. That is excellent for smoothness and UI fluidity. But shameful for memory consumption. I guess devs need to find a middle path.
Plus, they heavily test features that are not used anywhere else on teh web.
Example : Sunspider makes a billion manipulations to the the "date" variable. Mozilla did not have any optimization for this. So it scored poorly on Sunspider. After numerous 'review sites' started using sunspider to test FF Vs Chrome, mozilla developers had to reluctantly add the same optimisation (which is basically a separate buffer to store the date). Of course, nowhere on the web is the date variable used in this manner. So its optimization for an artificial test.
As far as I heard there are significant under-the-hood improvements in Win8, in terms of memory efficiency and multi-core usage.