Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Performance Benchmarks: HTML5

Internet Explorer enters the HTML5 competition for the first time with its latest iteration.

GUIMark 2: HTML5 Vector Charting (2 pixels)

This is the original two-pixel version of the GUIMark 2 HTML Vector Charting benchmark.

Opera excels in this test, scoring nearly 35 FPS. The new IE9 achieves a respectable 22 FPS, while Firefox finishes third with 21. Chrome flounders in fourth, achieving just under eight frames. As reported, Safari stutters in this variant of the HTML5 vector charting test, coming in last with only five and a half frames per second.

GUIMark 2: HTML5 Vector Charting (1 pixel)

This is the single-pixel variant of the GUIMark 2 HTML5 Vector Charting test. The original two-pixel version is reported to have trouble in Safari.

Opera again takes the gold with roughly 35 FPS. Safari shoots up to second place with a score of nearly 30 frames per second. Internet Explorer 9 places third with a slight boost of 1.5 FPS from the two-pixel results. It appears Safari isn't the only Web browser to benefit from the switch to single-pixel; Firefox and Chrome score much better as well. Firerfox reaches just over the 20 FPS mark, while Chrome is just under.

GUIMark 2: HTML5 Bitmap Gaming

IE9 absolutely murders the rest of the pack in this test, scoring just shy of the vaunted 60 frames per second. Google Chrome places second with 36 FPS. Opera grabs third place, with just under 20 frames, while Safari achieves half that score. Again in last place, Firefox receives a score of only seven frames per second.

GUIMark 2: HTML5 Text Column

Microsoft's new entrant into the WBGP again stomps the competition in HTML5 with nearly 52 FPS. Firefox comes in second, yielding just under 40 FPS. Opera, Safari, and Chrome fill out third, fourth, and fifth place, all coming in around 30 FPS.