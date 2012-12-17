Apple iPad Mini Review: Our New Favorite Size, But...That Price?

Recharge Time
Due to space constraints, Apple is able to fit a 16.3 Wh battery into the iPad mini, whereas the iPad 2 enjoys a 25 Wh power source. You'd think the tablet with the smaller battery would charge faster, but that's not the case. It takes almost 45 minutes longer to charge an iPad mini to 90% than an iPad 2. The mini takes 30 minutes longer than the iPad 2 to get to 100%, too. Why? Charging is a careful balancing act between convenience and the battery's health.
This leaves the iPad mini at a severe disadvantage though, because the Nexus 7 reaches its full charge significantly faster. Even Amazon beats Apple this time around.
The inability to charge while plugged into your PC or Mac via USB is an annoying omission shared by most Android-based tablets. The Nexus 7 and Kindles are exceptions. Fortunately, all iOS-based devices can charge as they sync.
Apple's iPad mini again takes longer to charge than the iPad 2, though. The mini's only redemption is that the Nexus 7 and Kindles both take significantly longer to hit 90%, and then 100% charge this way.
...And the price. I'm not going to give a second thought when I see a $200 tablet with removable storage versus $330 for 16GB of internal storage and no expansion options.
If the device was closer to say $260 for the 32GB version, or just included an option for removable storage... Then I would certainly see the iPad mini as being a viable option even for someone used to Android.
The main factors (in my opinion) for a great device are,
1: A good quality screen, it needs to have vibrant, accurate colours.
2: Even if during benchmarks the device is slow, if it FEELS snappy and quick, that's all that counts.
3: Removable storage for god sake, I know by practice apple enjoys their closed system, but COME ON!
4: It doesn't need to have some amazing 15 hour battery life, but I certainly don't want it to die on a full charge after a movie and a few youtube videos.
you're right
I'm glad that i bought the Nexus7. 16GB is enough, and rootet i can plug in external device. And as for all my techy stuff, i doubt i've to send it in before the 2y warranty expires