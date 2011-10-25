Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Camera Quality: Outdoors, Day Lighting

The iPhone 4S features a higher-resolution camera (8 MP to the iPhone 4's 5 MP), but image quality is also enhanced due to the addition of an IR filter and additional image processing logic built into the A5.

No Zoom, Outdoors, Noon, Full Sun

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

Pictures taken with the iPhone 4 often look better than what the 4S delivers, mostly because the older phone takes pictures at a cooler temperature, for which we have a natural bias.

With that aside, the iPhone 4S generally does a better job. It's more flexible under a wider range of lighting conditions and you enjoy the benefits higher pixel density when you view the pictures under a fixed desktop resolution. This effect becomes more evident in a macro shot, at the bottom of this page.

No Zoom, Outdoors, Noon, Shady

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

Full-zoom, Outdoors, Afternoon Sun

iPhone 4:Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery