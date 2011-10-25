Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Camera Quality: Indoors, Poor Lighting

No Zoom, No Flash

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

iPhone 4S: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery

As we saw outdoors, poorly-lit indoor environments continue to look better on the iPhone 4S.

Shots taken from the iPhone 4 look bad when there's some light in the shot because the color temperature is off.

Full-Zoom, No Flash

iPhone 4: Click To Enlarge Or View Gallery