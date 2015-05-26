IPVanish VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: What got me to sign up for IPV over other services was their response to a question from a site doing a review. The question was about giving any user information to any gov't agency and the response was something like this (paraphrasing): "In the event a government agency contacted us for any information we have on any registered user, we would be legally bound to tell them about the nothing that we have." Also, some times it does speed up downloads and youtube videos buffer much faster, I can usually stream 1440p or 1080p60 seamlessly.✗ Cons: Connection is reliable 85-90% of the time, some days I'll drop from online games up to a dozen times while connected to a server less than 10 miles away and reporting 25ms ping (ping in games shoots up above 500ms at times). I do think my ISP is partly to blame though.☁ Comments: Dont know much about the finer details of VPN services but after 6 months of use, IPVanish seems to be just ok. (My 1st and only VPN experience thus far).