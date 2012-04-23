Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Six-core CPUs help Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680 stretch its legs in the 3DMark 11 Performance suite, and both Sandy Bridge-E-based chips take first and second place, barely edging out the Core i7-3770K and -2700K CPUs at higher clock rates.

The Core i5-2550K and AMD’s two entries trail by a more substantial margin.

Neither the Graphics nor the Combined suites are particularly conclusive, which isn’t surprising in light of the GPU that remains constant throughout. However, the Physics subtest and Physics frame rate metric are both intended to differentiate processors. A heavy emphasis on threading does just that, too.