Is This Even Fair? Budget Ivy Bridge Takes On Core 2 Duo And Quad

Reader requests affect much of the work we do, and we constantly receive email asking for this one: compare Intel's older Wolfdale- and Yorkfield-based designs against today's budget-friendly Ivy Bridge-based processors. Well, you asked, and we deliver.

Game Testing Methodology

We used Fraps to measure the frame rates for each of today’s games, and will focus purely on 1920x1080, a popular resolution well within the Radeon HD 7970’s capabilities. We’re most concerned about the highest playable settings, but also ran less demanding graphics details to better flesh out CPU limitations and scaling.

We're plotting Average and Minimum Frames Per Second (FPS) in bar charts, and Frame Rate Over Time in line graphs. But for this CPU-related story, we are not logging Frame Times. Nvidia’s Frame Capture Analysis Tools (FCAT) are in heavy rotation across two Tom's Hardware labs, and are an integral part of multi-GPU stories like AMD Radeon HD 7990: Eight Games And A Beastly Card For $1,000. It's not as imperative for single-GPU coverage though, since the data recorded by Fraps and FCAT come much closer to being the same. Nevertheless, I chose not to log frame times with Fraps until a few other issues can be investigated. More than anything, I wanted to be sure that any frame time variance recorded in Fraps was a direct a result of the processor, and would occur during normal gaming, rather than just overhead from the software collecting data.

Subjectively, I’ll come out and say that there wasn't a single case where acceptable performance was hurt by noticeably inconsistent frame times simply by swapping CPUs. I can’t rule out the likelihood that frame latency might have impacted the fluidity of already sub-par frame rates, though.

This phenomenon did occur in Battlefield 3, but since it was equally evident with every processor, and carried over to both platforms, it was most likely attributable to the graphics card and drivers. At the Ultra detail preset, frame rates never dropped below 60 FPS, and both averages and minimums were within 3 FPS of each other for all tested processors. Even so, the game still didn’t appear fully smooth. I chose not to use Battlefield 3 data in today's story simply because there was almost no CPU scaling in our normal 90-second single-player benchmark routine. And for a story like this, you're going to worry more about the multiplayer experience anyway.

But don’t worry. On the following pages, we’ll explore data for eight other games, including many of the latest heavy-hitters. If anything, we could argue this test suite is overly brutal, but the idea is to push each processor to its limit, gauging current, and, if possible, future demands.

305 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ASHISH65 06 May 2013 04:29
    Wow! this is the review i am waiting from long time.Really good one for budget gamers.
  • amoralman 06 May 2013 04:34
    God dammit! Now I feel like I need to change my C2D E8400. >:(
  • DarkSable 06 May 2013 04:41
    Now this is cool stuff.

    Also, amoralman, did you read this? It's basically assuring you that your C2D is still awesome as a budget processor.
  • Steelwing 06 May 2013 05:11
    Very nice review! I've got a C2D E6600 (2.4 GHz) and had been considering the Core i5-3570K (or possibly wait for a Haswell i5) and was wondering about the performance differences. My CPU is still good for a lot of apps, but I can definitely see a reason to upgrade.
  • AMD Radeon 06 May 2013 05:13
    pentium dual core G2020 is the minimum i can recommend to budget gamers. i often listed it in sub 450 gaming PC
  • lpedraja2002 06 May 2013 05:20
    Excellent article, I'm glad I have a more accurate idea on where I stand based on CPU performance, I'm still using my trusty Q6600, G0 @ 3.2ghz. Its good that Tom's still hasn't forgotten that a lot of enthusiast still are rocking Core 2 architecture lol. I think I can manage until Intel releases their next revolutionary CPU.
  • assasin32 06 May 2013 05:29
    I been wanting to see one of these for a long time but never thought I get to see it. I just wish they had the good ol e2160, and q6600 thrown into the mix. I have the e2180 OC to 3ghz. It's still chugging along surprisingly enough, I just realized how old the thing was last night after thinking about how long I've had this build and looking up when the main components were produced. Safe to say I got my use out of that $70 cpu, did a 50% OC to it :) and it still had room to go but I wanted to keep the voltage very low.
  • jrharbort 06 May 2013 05:32
    I've always been curious about how well my own Core 2 Duo P8800 (45nm & 2.66GHz) would stand up against modern ivy bridge offerings. And even though I'm talking about he mobile space, I'm guessing the gains would be comparable to those seen by their desktop counterparts. Each day I'm reminded more and more that I seriously need to move on to a newer system, especially since I work with a lot of media production software. Thanks for the article, it provided some interesting and useful insight.
  • smeezekitty 06 May 2013 05:46
    Kind of interesting that the old Core 2s beat the I5 in tombrader with TressFX on.
    Also holy crap on 1.45 vcore on the C2D
  • Proximon 06 May 2013 06:07
    I would not have predicted this. Not to this extent. I hope we can make these broader comparisons across years more frequently after this. I predict this will be a very popular article.
