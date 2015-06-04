JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Sequential Write
The JMF670H-based products pick up speed and become more competitive in our sequential write metric. This is an area where low-cost SSDs often struggle. Although these early JMicron samples are not capable of matching Mushkin's Reactor 512GB (Silicon Motion SM2246EN), their performance isn't too far behind. The SMI SM2246EN is fairly mature by now, and has received a handful of firmware revisions to improve its numbers.
Here we see JMicron's Write Booster technology in action while writing 128KB blocks across the entire user LBA span. Since most copy and paste operations with sequential data are usually fairly small, most users don't need a lot of bandwidth for a long period of time. If you paste a picture, you'll write it at or close to 400 MB/s. A larger file, like a 50GB Blu-ray ISO, slows down as more flash is used to hold the information.
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.