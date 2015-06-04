JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Sequential Write

The JMF670H-based products pick up speed and become more competitive in our sequential write metric. This is an area where low-cost SSDs often struggle. Although these early JMicron samples are not capable of matching Mushkin's Reactor 512GB (Silicon Motion SM2246EN), their performance isn't too far behind. The SMI SM2246EN is fairly mature by now, and has received a handful of firmware revisions to improve its numbers.

Here we see JMicron's Write Booster technology in action while writing 128KB blocks across the entire user LBA span. Since most copy and paste operations with sequential data are usually fairly small, most users don't need a lot of bandwidth for a long period of time. If you paste a picture, you'll write it at or close to 400 MB/s. A larger file, like a 50GB Blu-ray ISO, slows down as more flash is used to hold the information.