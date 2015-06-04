Trending

JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

JMicron sent over three SSD configurations that use the new JMF670H controller and are paired up with brand new flash memory.

Sequential Write

The JMF670H-based products pick up speed and become more competitive in our sequential write metric. This is an area where low-cost SSDs often struggle. Although these early JMicron samples are not capable of matching Mushkin's Reactor 512GB (Silicon Motion SM2246EN), their performance isn't too far behind. The SMI SM2246EN is fairly mature by now, and has received a handful of firmware revisions to improve its numbers.

Here we see JMicron's Write Booster technology in action while writing 128KB blocks across the entire user LBA span. Since most copy and paste operations with sequential data are usually fairly small, most users don't need a lot of bandwidth for a long period of time. If you paste a picture, you'll write it at or close to 400 MB/s. A larger file, like a 50GB Blu-ray ISO, slows down as more flash is used to hold the information.

  • none12345 04 June 2015 17:19
    "he untold aspect is available capacity. You can already purchase 128GB SSDs for the same price as 2.5" HDDs. For this example, we're using a 120GB PNY CS1111 SSD and comparing it to a large number of 2.5" 5400 RPM HDDs with 250GB of space. Current pricing comes out to $49 for the SSD and $35 for the hard drive. Once 256GB SSDs start selling for somewhere around $50 to $60, you'll see them becoming even more prolific. Believe it or not, that's going to happen this year."

    Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.

    When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.

    Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
  • Felipe Buxcador 04 June 2015 19:33
    Just days ago Tomshardware ranted at users using adblocker applications, and today this page is putting my CPU at 100% usage for no reason.

    Sorry Tomshardware, you are blacklisted, and you need to earn your reputation back.

    ...and, by the way, this page took 40 seconds to load, and that without the crappy chart animations.
    You really need to fire the dude who made the charts, fix the long load, and fix you resource hungry ads. You have a problem here.
  • apache_lives 04 June 2015 22:13
    Samsung or Intel for SSD nothing else
  • CRamseyer 05 June 2015 00:15
    The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.

    A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.
  • RamCity 05 June 2015 00:19
    Good article Chris. There is a certainly a lot happening in high-volume end of the SSD industry. The tipping point for the 256GB HDD vs SSD choice (based purely on price) is very close.
  • PaulBags 05 June 2015 10:32
    Heard a few times lately about fancy current controllers enabling more fragile nand to be effective. That's cool, building algorithms etc that can do more with lesser nand is impressive. Still, I wish there was some news of consumer/prosumer grade ssds with slc and/or larger nm nand taking advantage of newer controllers to be even more rock solid and effective. It's great and impressive that it works stability tricks work, but when I want performance I don't want to be relying so heavily on error correction.
  • CRamseyer 06 June 2015 09:14
    I'm with you. Long live SLC. Sadly though, I don't want to spend 1500 Dollars on a low capacity SSD that rips through my workloads at high speeds.
  • f-14 09 June 2015 02:42
    THE REAL Conclusion: Mushikin's Reactor is walking all over the competition even when the testing was rigged to make jmicrons newest 32 bit bottlenecked solution look better.
