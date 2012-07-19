Trending

Kia UVO: Mainstream Infotainment In The 2012 Soul

Kia and Microsoft come together to bring you UVO, a Windows Embedded Automotive-based infotainment system. We spent a week with Kia's 2012 Soul, armed with UVO, and have a full run-down of what we did and didn't like about the mainstream tech package.

The Soul's Backup Camera

Kia doesn’t offer any fancy parking-assist functionality, but all UVO-equipped vehicles do have the next best thing: a backup camera. It might seem silly that a car as small as the Soul would need a luxury we wish every soccer mom in a Tahoe would use to its full potential, and, to be honest, you could drive around in the Soul without one and never back into a trash can. However, given the limited rear visibility of Kia's Soul (and other new vehicles with more inventive designs), it's not a bad piece of technology to have.

The UVO package's camera is centered on the rear hatch, below the grab handle. It blends nicely with the back of the car, and it's not an eye sore by any stretch of the imagination. That's a nice touch compared to cameras mounted off-center, below “beauty-bar” grab handles.

The backup camera employs a wide-angle lens that reveals enough of what's going on behind the car (plus a little bit of the rear bumper) to ease the process of parallel parking and reversing out of tight spots. Triggering the camera happens automatically when the Soul's transmission is put into reverse. Surprisingly, the backup camera is very responsive, switching on before UVO completely boots up.

When the backup camera's view appears on the UVO display, three "zones" indicate how much room you have to maneuver the car. Green means go, yellow suggests that you're getting close, and red warns you to stop before love-tapping whatever's back there. You even receive a nice little warning to “Check your surroundings for safety.” We hope that means you shouldn't rely on the camera as your only backup aid. Look around before you pull out of a parking spot; that's the only way you're going to see another car approaching.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sp0nger 19 July 2012 11:58
    This seems super basic to me..

    I see what you did there kia, but as a reader of toms i would be much more interested in you inspecting the tech around more advanced systems in higher end cars
  • sp0nger 19 July 2012 12:01
    On second thought i would love to see your break down of the new GTR those systems are insane, thats worthy of a 10 page read
  • tuanies 19 July 2012 12:11
    Thanks for the input. We're working on bringing coverage of higher end vehicles and have a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track and Audi Q5 with NVIDIA Tegra and QNX in the pipeline.
  • ivyanev 19 July 2012 12:54
    Isn't it strange that a smartphone can do all theese things(except for multichanel music maybe)
  • palladin9479 19 July 2012 15:40
    9535232 said:
    Genesis Coupe's are nice.

    Come on ya'll should do a Morning or Matiz. Or heck review a tricked out Daewoo Damas, just for kicks.
  • ZakTheEvil 19 July 2012 17:53
    So the backup camera is there to compensate for the poor "style over function" body design that limits the rear view?
  • Parrdacc 19 July 2012 19:17
    Amazing that car companies like Ford and KIA and others are just now doing this. Meanwhile all us car enthusiasts have had most of these capabilities for years now. I have had hondas with head units like JVC and Alpine that do the same thing. The current JVC I got four years back is running strong with Bluetooth connection to my phone with voice, GPS, Voice navigation and recognition, usb mp3 playback, ipod connection, which I do not use as I find just plugging in a usb to the front of the player just easier than the running a cable to the ipod.

    Well, welcome to the party Ford and KIA.
  • Parrdacc 19 July 2012 19:30
    Oh, on more thing. A 4.3inch display. Really. I got a 7" display thats touchscreen and that was without any custom work done. The KIA appears to have a double din which should be more than capable of using a 7" inch touchscreen, or at least one that is larger than 4.3 inches, so why they went this route I do not know. A buddy of mine has got a Nissan with a factory radio and his display is about 6".
  • willard 19 July 2012 19:41
    Ugh, Kia. I owned a Kia once. Took $5k in engine repairs over three years to keep it on the road. Blew two head gaskets, three thermostats went out, radiator failed once. The front end CV joints are bad about going out on most of their older cars as well (I went through three), and good luck if you need to replace a wheel bearing (which also like to go out on the front end). Need a special Kia service tool to do it, which they don't sell and no mechanic has except Kia dealerships. Enjoy your $400 repairs you could have done yourself for $50 if they just used standard tools.

    Kia costs less up front, but WAY more in maintenance. Buy a Hyundai if you're looking for a quality car on the cheap. They don't fall apart on you like Kias do.
  • CaedenV 19 July 2012 20:37
    Picked up a Hyundai for my wife a few years ago and love it (well... for the price anyways... it is no VW). I am now looking for a commuter car for myself and am looking at KIA (which is the cheaper Hyundai brand). I had been wondering about their UVO system because I am thinking about a Rio5 which also has this as an option. It dosn't seem that great, but it is good to know that what is there works solid (other than the texting issues), so perhaps I will spring for it when the time comes to jump on it.

    Can you select a playlist instead of an individual song? or is it too basic for that?
