Kingston HyperX Predator 480GB m.2 PCIe SSD Review

Latency Tests

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The service times reflect combined latency in these tests. While our throughput charts show the Predator in the middle of the pack, when it comes to user experience, the Predator is one of the best consumer SSDs ever released. What really stands out is just how consistent its latency is. There is little variability between heavy and light workloads. Regardless of how long a task takes to complete, this drive remains responsive, so it always feels fast.

To keep its latency this low, the drive has to aggressively maintain clean areas to write to. Data is then spread to other areas of the flash through wear-leveling. Our excellent latency results are particularly welcome on desktops, though shuffling data takes a toll on notebooks.