Kingston HyperX Predator 480GB m.2 PCIe SSD Review

Technical Specifications

HyperX Predator m.2 240GB View Site

HyperX Predator PCIe 240GB View Site

HyperX Predator m.2 480GB View Site

Is it bootable? Kingston's HyperX Predator M.2 SSD has an on-board OROM, so yes, it is bootable and on more than just a handful of motherboards. The biggest complaint about Samsung's OEM M.2-based SSDs is that they're a hassle to boot from. With its OROM, the Kingston HyperX Predator is flexible enough to use in a wide range of platforms for Intel and AMD processors.