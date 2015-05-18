Kingston HyperX Predator 480GB m.2 PCIe SSD Review

Accessory Package

Our 480GB sample arrived with the HHHL desktop adapter bracket, including both full-height and half-height backplates. We also received a key for Acronis True Image HD, a HyperX sticker and a warranty statement. For roughly $10 less, you can purchase the Predator SSD without its desktop adapter bracket. Personally, I'd suggest securing the adapter, even if your motherboard has an on-board M.2 slot. It may come in handy later, should you upgrade to a new platform.