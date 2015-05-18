Kingston HyperX Predator 480GB m.2 PCIe SSD Review

Endurance And Warranty

Kingston rates the HyperX Predator 240GB models at 1.6 drive writes per day. Although other products on the market are rated higher, this is a reasonable endurance rating in the client space. The 480GB model increases drive writes per day to 1.7 over a three-year period.

I can't say the same for the warranty period. Kingston covers its HyperX Predator with a lackluster three-year guarantee. We will hold our criticism till the last page of this review.



