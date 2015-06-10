Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software
For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.
Service Times
The Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB consistently performs in the middle to low end of the real-world software tests.
Throughput Performance
Single application performance isn't ideal for testing solid-state drives. But once you have several measurements from a wide sample group, you can determine which products deliver the best experience. These tests show performance under light workloads. Products with SLC cache layers tend to fare best under these conditions (the top five highest-performing drives all use SLC cache). But the HyperX Savage doesn't benefit from this technology, so its results fall well below the quickest drives out there.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.