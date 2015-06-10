Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Service Times

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

The Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB consistently performs in the middle to low end of the real-world software tests.

Throughput Performance

Single application performance isn't ideal for testing solid-state drives. But once you have several measurements from a wide sample group, you can determine which products deliver the best experience. These tests show performance under light workloads. Products with SLC cache layers tend to fare best under these conditions (the top five highest-performing drives all use SLC cache). But the HyperX Savage doesn't benefit from this technology, so its results fall well below the quickest drives out there.