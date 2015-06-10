Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life

Phison-controlled products usually perform well in notebooks. The HyperX Savage appears in the middle of today's sample group, well under SanDisk's products, but close to Samsung's 850 EVO 250GB.

Several of Phison's other controllers were designed for low-cost, low-power environments. The company has an established track record of enabling good performance in power-restricted environments. Some of that DNA made it into the HyperX Predator 240GB, it appears.