Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life
Phison-controlled products usually perform well in notebooks. The HyperX Savage appears in the middle of today's sample group, well under SanDisk's products, but close to Samsung's 850 EVO 250GB.
Several of Phison's other controllers were designed for low-cost, low-power environments. The company has an established track record of enabling good performance in power-restricted environments. Some of that DNA made it into the HyperX Predator 240GB, it appears.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.