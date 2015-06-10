Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Technical Specifications
Even without the new firmware, Kingston's HyperX Savage delivers solid performance. The sequential results we measured were some of the highest we've seen from a SATA-based product. At high queue depths, the Savage SSD is limited by that SATA bus, just like many competing high-end drives. Kingston doesn't publish performance numbers at low queue depths like Samsung and SanDisk, so we'll look at those areas in our testing today.
Kingston pairs the Phison controller with second-generation 19nm Toshiba Toggle-mode flash. Though it costs a bit more than the Micron flash used in Patriot's Ignite, performance should be a little higher with Toggle-mode flash.
Regardless of the flash alongside Phison's S10, this controller works with compressible and incompressible data differently, increasing sequential read performance when it's dealing with compressible information. We'll demonstrate the effect in question throughout our benchmarks.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.