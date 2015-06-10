Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Pricing And Accessories
The Kingston HyperX Savage ships in four capacities ranging from 120 to 960GB. Two retail accessory packages create eight SKUs in total.
Keeping with its HyperX tradition, Kingston created a product that is more than just a bare SSD. A premium approach is emphasized by the Upgrade Bundle Kit that includes a USB 3.0 enclosure, USB 3.0 cable, Acronis True Image software, a SATA cable, a HyperX-branded multi-tip screwdriver, a desktop adapter bracket with mounting screws, a 7mm to 9.5mm adapter and a sticker.
The drive-only model still ships in the premium package, but loses several of the accessories. In many of the capacities, the Upgrade Bundle Kit costs just $20 more than the drive-only model. Given everything that is included, we would suggest purchasing the Upgrade Bundle Kit (unless you plan to install the drive in a notebook and don't need to clone your existing disk).
At the time of writing, Kingston's HyperX Savage 120GB starts around $92 for the drive-only model. That goes up to about $106 with the accessory package. The 960GB model starts out just shy of $600 and hits $615 for the kit. As you can see, the high capacity point's price tag points to how out-of-touch Kingston is being, given current market conditions. More on that shortly.
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.