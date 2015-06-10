Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Random Read

As we observed in last month's Patriot Ignite 480GB review, random performance is what holds the Kingston HyperX Savage back. Our read measurements at a queue depth of one are average at best. On the line chart, we see that this SSD follows the same curve as Crucial's mainstream MX200 250GB. The Savage does scale well, but never manages to hit 100,000 random read IOPS.