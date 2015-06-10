Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Random Read
As we observed in last month's Patriot Ignite 480GB review, random performance is what holds the Kingston HyperX Savage back. Our read measurements at a queue depth of one are average at best. On the line chart, we see that this SSD follows the same curve as Crucial's mainstream MX200 250GB. The Savage does scale well, but never manages to hit 100,000 random read IOPS.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.