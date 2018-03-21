Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Shindengen LL25XB60 (600V, 25A @ 113°C) APFC MOSFETs 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 3x Nichicon (450V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GL) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP60R099C6 (650V, 24A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) Driver ICs 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller Champion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 16x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V 2x DC-DC Converters Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), Sun'con (105°C), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @105°C, KY) Polymers: Unicon (UPH, 2,000h @ 125°C) Supervisor IC SITI PS223 (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, OTP) Fan Model Yate Loom D14BH (140mm, 12V, 0.7A, 2800 RPM, 140 CFM, 48.5 dB[A], Double Ball Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFR10V45CT SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Sanken STR-A6062H

This platform is provided by Enhance Electronics and features very good build quality, despite an affordable price for this wattage category. The same high-end design is also used in SilverStone's ST1500-TI, which costs way more than the KL-C1500PL. Kolink's offering even has more efficient primary switching FETs and higher-capacity bulk caps. Everything else is exactly the same between the two PSUs.

We find a full bridge topology on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, the DC-DC converters are installed on a PCB right behind the modular board in an effort to minimize energy losses. Finally, the +12V FETs are installed on the main PCB's solder side, and are mainly cooled by the chassis.

Ripple filtering is mainly done by polymer caps, with the few electrolytic ones being provided by respected manufacturers. This is a key feature, since capacitor quality on the secondary side plays a major role in a PSU's reliability.

Image 1 of 29 Image 2 of 29 Image 3 of 29 Image 4 of 29 Image 5 of 29 Image 6 of 29 Image 7 of 29 Image 8 of 29 Image 9 of 29 Image 10 of 29 Image 11 of 29 Image 12 of 29 Image 13 of 29 Image 14 of 29 Image 15 of 29 Image 16 of 29 Image 17 of 29 Image 18 of 29 Image 19 of 29 Image 20 of 29 Image 21 of 29 Image 22 of 29 Image 23 of 29 Image 24 of 29 Image 25 of 29 Image 26 of 29 Image 27 of 29 Image 28 of 29 Image 29 of 29

The following video shows the KL-C1500PL’s internals.



