Benchmark Results: Throughput, Streaming, And Interface Performance

Hitachi and Toshiba deliver the highest read transfer rates, reaching 108 and 107 MB/s. Seagate’s Momentus 7200.4 has a maximum of 101 MB/s, but it maintains better average and minimum results than Toshiba’s MK5056GSY.

Seagate and Toshiba change positions in the write throughput test.

The streaming reads test in Iometer confirms the results: 1. Hitachi, 2. Toshiba, 3. Seagate.