Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: Sequential Read And Write Performance, And Interface Bandwidth

Our sequential read and write benchmarks put Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD at 84.2 and 82.8 MB/s, respectively. This is actually quite decent performance compared to other 5400 RPM drives, earning it a place in the middle of the pack.

Seagate's performance isn't even close to enough for a competitive shot at the much faster HGST Travelstar 7K1000, which spins at 7200 RPM and hits 133.2 MB/s, though.

Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD makes the best use of its 6Gb/s interface, taking first place in this measure of performance from the data cache across the SATA link. It’s followed closely by Hitachi's Travelstar 5K1000 in second place and the HGST Travelstar 7K1000 in third.